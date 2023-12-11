Human RAD52 stimulates the RAD51-mediated homology search

Introduction

Homologous recombination (HR) is an evolutionarily conserved process that plays a pivotal role in genome stability, diversity, and plasticity. HR is indeed a key repair pathway able to faithfully repair DNA damages including double-strand breaks (DSBs) and DNA gaps by copying the error-free information from the template DNA normally present in the sister chromatid (1, 2, 3). Defects in HR are associated with genetic instability, chromosomal aberrations, carcinogenesis, and cell death (4). The HR pathway is initiated by the formation of single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) through the resection of double-stranded DNA (dsDNA) from a DSB end or the enlargement of an ssDNA gap. The ssDNA is initially covered by the replication protein A (RPA), and with the help of a number of protein mediators, the recombinase RAD51 can displace RPA from this ssDNA to form a presynaptic filament able to search and pair with the homolog dsDNA donor giving rise to the formation of joint molecules known as synaptic intermediates. The D-loop is the stable joint molecule formed upon invasion of the homologous dsDNA donor by the presynaptic RAD51 nucleofilament after the alignment of the complementary strands and subsequent displacement of the third strand. The invading strand then serves as a primer to start synthesis within the D-loop enabling the recovery of the information lost at the original break point. In the postsynaptic steps, the different synaptic intermediates would be resolved through alternative subpathways involving multiple helicases and structure-selective nucleases (5).

The assembly and regulation of the RAD51 filament on DNA are crucial for the proper formation of synaptic intermediates and their outcome. It is also now well established that RAD51 and some partners play additional roles in the protection of DNA from nuclease attack and extensive resection at DSBs and during replication (6, 7). RAD51 is an ATP-modulated protein that forms right-handed helical filaments on DNA (mostly ssDNA) (8) in which the DNA is stretched non-uniformly by 150% with a gap for every three nucleotides, each triplet following the B-shape of DNA (9). Human RAD51 also polymerizes and binds stably to dsDNA as efficiently as to ssDNA (10). The ssDNA-bound filaments form faster than those polymerized at dsDNA, but dsDNA filaments are stable once formed (11, 12, 13). Although the importance of dsDNA-bound nucleofilaments remains unclear, their accumulation in the absence of regulators like RAD54 indicates that they may be toxic intermediates if not timely disassembled (14, 15, 16, 17).

The HR homology search and strand exchange processes rely on the remarkable structure and properties of this filament. RAD51 has two DNA-binding sites: site I oriented inside the filament binds to ssDNA, and site II allows to transiently contact the dsDNA donor. The filament likely facilitates base-flipping of triplet units, thereby facilitating homology probing and recognition by triplet base increments (9, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22). The homology probing has been shown to be based on tracts of eight-nucleotide microhomology and transient interactions between stretched single-stranded DNA within the filament and bases in a locally melted or stretched DNA duplex (21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27). The interaction between the nucleoprotein filament on ssDNA and the duplex DNA donor results in their incorporation into a three-stranded intermediate, the synaptic complex (SC), also known as a paranemic joint (28, 29, 30). Two types of SCs have been described: those in which DNA strand pairing is maintained by RAD51 (sensitive to deproteinization), and those in which the invading ssDNA of the filament and the complementary strand of the dsDNA donor are aligned and intertwined to form a new heteroduplex (resistant to deproteinization) (31, 32). In the latter case, the heteroduplex and the displaced strand form the displacement loop (D-loop), an important HR intermediate required to prime DNA synthesis by the 3′ OH of the invading strand in the heteroduplex (33). Many studies have contributed to a better understanding of homology search and the D-loop dynamics; however, the mechanistic steps and the specific roles of associated RAD51 partners leading to the RAD51-mediated SC are incompletely characterized.

In humans, many RAD51 partners have been identified as playing roles in the filament formation, its architecture, and its activity in searching for homology and the handling of the subsequent D-loop. RAD51 mediators are proteins that help filament assembly and stabilization, either by accelerating RAD51 nucleation on RPA-ssDNA or by decelerating its dissociation from ssDNA. BRCA2 and the BCDX2 complex formed by RAD51 paralogs mediate the nucleation of RAD51 filaments onto ssDNA covered by RPA (34, 35, 36, 37), whereas some other RAD51 paralogs have been shown to bind and remodel the presynaptic filament to stabilized and flexible conformation (38). BRCA2 also directly binds RAD51 through BRC repeats (under substoichiometric conditions) and selectively targets RAD51 to ssDNA, thus reducing non-productive interactions with dsDNA (34, 39, 40, 41). In contrast, the binding of the BRCA2 TR2 C-terminal domain to RAD51 stabilizes RAD51 binding to dsDNA, even in the presence of BRC4, thus promoting DNA protection against nuclease activities (42). A BRC peptide was also shown to intercalate between RAD51 protomers within the filament, inhibiting RAD51 ATPase activity and thereby suppressing RAD51 release from DNA (43). Finally, a postsynaptic function of BRCA2 has been proposed involving the inhibition of RAD51 excess–mediated D-loop dissociation, highlighting a role of homeostasis between RAD51 and BRCA2 as an important factor for HR in mammalian cells (44, 45). In the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Rad52 is identified as the main HR mediator through Rad51 filament nucleation catalysis (46, 47, 48) and has been shown to directly intercalate into the presynaptic filaments by forming with Rad51 mixed filaments rendering them more resistant to the helicase Srs2 antirecombinase activity (49). Human RAD52 shares a number of biochemical properties with its yeast counterpart, including the formation of ring oligomers (50, 51, 52), the ability to catalyze the annealing of complementary strands, and its potential cooperation with RAD51 in strand exchange activity (53, 54, 55). hRAD52 has also been shown to have functions independent of RAD51 in alternative DSB repair pathways, including single-strand annealing (SSA) and break-induced replication, and to promote DNA synthesis during replication stress (56, 57). Although unlike its yeast homolog, hRAD52 has not been shown to mediate RAD51 filament formation, its cooperation with RAD51 has been observed in certain DNA damage repair contexts (58, 59). Moreover, in light of the lack of strong phenotypes for the RAD52 mutants in vertebrates (60, 61), RAD52 was considered to play a dispensable role, somehow redundant with other players, but becoming essential in the absence of key recombination proteins, including BRCA2, and most RAD51 paralogs, as highlighted by the synthetic lethality conferred by its mutation combined with that of these proteins (58, 62). It is still under debate whether RAD52 plays any role in the early stages of HR, including RAD51 filament installation and homology search, and whether such a role depends on specific interplays with BRCA2.

To shed some light on the putative roles of RAD52 during RAD51 filament formation, we have reconstituted in this study the early steps of human HR with purified proteins in a reaction using a synthetic long DNA overhang substrate mimicking the DNA substrates that result after resection of a DSB. We have observed using transmission electron microscopy (TEM) the sequential recruitment to the DNA substrate of RPA, RAD52, and BRCA2, as well as RAD51, in order to understand better the interplay between these different actors in the assembly of the RAD51 filament, its architecture, and its activity. TEM allowed us to directly observe and characterize the molecular features of the transient DNA–protein intermediates generated at different time points during the nucleofilament formation and homologous pairing reactions. Although our results confirm that RAD52 lacks a mediator activity, despite its ability to tightly bind RPA-coated ssDNA, we observed it could inhibit (and modulate) the mediator role of BRCA2 and form shorter RAD52- and RAD51-containing mixed filaments that are more flexible and might thus sustain the more efficient homology search and formation of synaptic complexes and D-loops, permitting as well more frequent multi-invasion events. In line with our in vitro observations, we also confirmed the existence in vivo of RAD51 and RAD52 assemblies on the same substrate after the induction of DSBs.