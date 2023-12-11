American Farmers Can Tell Their Story as the Right to Repair Case Moves Forward
Farmers thought they were “trading up” from the simple tractors made in the 70’s and 80’s when they bought new high-tech John Deere products. Unfortunately, Deere held the exclusive rights to repair the new equipment, resulting in high costs and delays in operations.
Court Denies Motion for Judgment in class-action lawsuit.
Judge Johnson’s ruling opens the doors to the courthouse for American farmers, so their story can be told”PENSACOLA, FL, U.S.A., December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 27, 2023, U.S. District Court Judge Iain D. Johnston denied Defendant Deere & Co.’s Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings in its entirety, rejecting Deere’s effort to escape the right to repair lawsuit brought by American farmers (Case: 3:22-cv-50188).
— VIRGINIA BUCHANAN, PARTNER, LEVIN PAPANTONIO RAFFERTY
The Court’s order and opinion may be viewed here.
Virginia Buchanan, a partner at Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR), and a member of the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the Deere litigation (Case: 3:22-cv-50188) represents Florida farmers whose operations have been affected by the limitations in their rights to repair their Deere equipment. Buchanan characterized the ruling as a major step forward for all farmers.
“Judge Johnson’s ruling opens the doors to the courthouse for American farmers, so their story can be told,” Buchanan said.
