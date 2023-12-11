American Farmers Can Tell Their Story as the Right to Repair Case Moves Forward

John Deere right to repair class-action lawsuit

Farmers thought they were “trading up” from the simple tractors made in the 70’s and 80’s when they bought new high-tech John Deere products. Unfortunately, Deere held the exclusive rights to repair the new equipment, resulting in high costs and delays in operations.

Attorney Virginia Buchanan Levin Papantonio Rafferty

Attorney Virginia Buchanan of Levin Papantonio Rafferty is representing a Florida farmer in this consolidated class-action lawsuit in which American farmers are demanding the right to repair their John Deere equipment.

Court Denies Motion for Judgment in class-action lawsuit.

Judge Johnson’s ruling opens the doors to the courthouse for American farmers, so their story can be told”
— VIRGINIA BUCHANAN, PARTNER, LEVIN PAPANTONIO RAFFERTY
PENSACOLA, FL, U.S.A., December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 27, 2023, U.S. District Court Judge Iain D. Johnston denied Defendant Deere & Co.’s Motion for Judgment on the Pleadings in its entirety, rejecting Deere’s effort to escape the right to repair lawsuit brought by American farmers (Case: 3:22-cv-50188).

The Court’s order and opinion may be viewed here.

Virginia Buchanan, a partner at Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR), and a member of the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee in the Deere litigation (Case: 3:22-cv-50188) represents Florida farmers whose operations have been affected by the limitations in their rights to repair their Deere equipment. Buchanan characterized the ruling as a major step forward for all farmers.

“Judge Johnson’s ruling opens the doors to the courthouse for American farmers, so their story can be told,” Buchanan said.

About Virginia Buchanan

Virginia Buchanan is a shareholder at Levin, Papantonio, Rafferty, Proctor, Buchanan, O’Brian, Barr & Mougey, P.A., having joined the firm in 1989. She has served as lead/co-lead counsel in more than 50 jury trials, with results exceeding $500 million. She has a national practice and works extensively in her local Pensacola and surrounding community. She is a member of Florida Super Lawyers and Florida Legal Elite, and listed by Martindale-Hubbell as a Top Rated Lawyer in Personal Injury. She has been repeatedly designated as a Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Top Consumer Lawyer.

About

The Levin, Papantonio, Rafferty law firm has been representing the injured people of Pensacola since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the country and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal. The law firm’s attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $30 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world. For questions about the firm’s legal practice, call 1 (800) 277-1193.

