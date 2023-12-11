Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,553 in the last 365 days.

Cruz-Perez, Johnson Bill to Improve Traffic Safety Clears Senate

TRENTON – The New Jersey Senate passed legislation sponsored by Senators Nilsa Cruz-Perez and Gordon Johnson to require holders of special learner’s permits and examination permits under the age of 21 to complete at least 50 hours of practice driving, with at least 10 of those hours completed during hours of darkness.

 

“New Jersey is one of the only States that does not already mandate practice hours for new drivers, which puts our roads and our children at needless risk,” said Senator Cruz-Perez (D-Camden/Gloucester). “This requirement will save lives and help reduce the increase in traffic accidents stemming from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

 

“Mandating practice hours is common sense,” said Senator Johnson (D-Bergen). “In 2019 alone, over 30,000 teen drivers in New Jersey were involved in crashes, including over 7,000 which resulted in an injury or fatality. This bill will reduce that, and save the lives of motorists across the State.”

 

Under the bill, S-2789, parents, guardians, or other supervising adults would keep track of practice driving hours and certify with the Motor Vehicle Commission that the required number of practice hours were completed in order for permit holders under the age of 21 to obtain a probationary driver’s license.

 

The bill was passed in a 34-0 vote.

You just read:

Cruz-Perez, Johnson Bill to Improve Traffic Safety Clears Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more