NTT Docomo and Rokid Spread AR Joy with a 215” Virtual Screen
NTT Docomo to carry Rokid's AR Joy to enable its clients to watch streaming services and play games on a cinematic screen anywhere.REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTT Docomo, Japan’s leading telecom carrier, has announced it will carry Rokid AR Joy (Rokid Max and Station) in its 261 stores across Japan, as well on its online store. Select stores will offer opportunities for people to experience Rokid AR Joy, a cutting-edge way for people to enjoy their favorite content at home or on the go.
A New Era of Mobile Joy
This move stays true to NTT Docomo’s mission of bringing convenience and comfort to all of its customers and remaining an innovator in mobile technologies. It also aligns with Rokid’s goal of spreading joy. Their collaboration will continue to define the new era of how people enjoy their favorite streaming services and games.
An Epic Mobile Cinema Experience
NTT Docomo and Rokid’s partnership will provide customers with a mobile cinema experience via Rokid’s AR glasses, Rokid Max, and its one of a kind Google-Certified Android TV box for AR, Rokid Station. Instead of being limited to wherever their TV is, or streaming/gaming on a phone, tablet, or computer, users will be able to enjoy a cinematic experience on a 215'' virtual screen wherever they go via a device that fits in their pockets.
Ultimate Comfort
NTT Docomo also chose Rokid AR Joy because they wanted to ensure that their customers could stream content and play games comfortably, even over extended periods of time. Between only weighing 75g and being eye-friendly (as certified by TÜV Rheinland), Rokid Max can be used for hours without causing discomfort or eye strain. For those who wear glasses, myopia adjusters allow people to wear Rokid Max without glasses (up to -6.00D).
A Bright Future
NTT Docomo has expressed their desire to work together with Rokid to provide their customers with XR experiences that integrate the real and virtual worlds, and move towards a future where XR is widely used in everyday life. Rokid is excited to bring joy to NTT Docomo’s customers by allowing them to stream content and play games on a massive virtual screen wherever they go.
