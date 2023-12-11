Women’s Empowerment Wins Globally

“Time is Eternal” Poster

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back-to-back wins, added to a string of global victories for the cinematic gem "Time is Eternal," demonstrate that depicting women center stage as alluring and passionate heroines is on trend.

"Time is Eternal," a stunning historical period film about two bold women who changed history, Cleopatra VIII, queen of Egypt, and English writer-women's rights activist Mary Wollstonecraft, just won the top award at the Rome International Fashion Film Festival.

The film, a poetic and powerful ode to female strength, prowess, and ingenuity, was honored with another top award right before the Italy screening at the Fash Film Fete at the prestigious Phoenix Art Museum.

"Time is Eternal," co-created by Actress/Model/Producer Berite Labelle and Dream Team Directors, Filmmakers Bayou Bennett and Daniel Lir (collaborators with Oscar nominees Michelle Pfeiffer and Mark Ruffalo as well as Norman Reedus), sought to tell a different narrative than what we see in Hollywood.

Too frequently, we see the stories of men such as Napoleon and J. Robert Oppenheimer who changed history. However, in "Time is Eternal," femininity and female empowerment play center stage, leaving us spellbound.

This highly visual film takes you inside the mind of a renowned female writer in present-day Los Angeles, who is penning her latest novel, which imagines the fictional meeting of two legendary women. Cleopatra VIII, queen of Egypt during the first century B.C., comes face to face with the English writer-women's rights activist Mary Wollstonecraft, also the mother of "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley.

The film chronicles a soulful discussion between these two trailblazers. Both known as lovers and as warriors for a cause, the fighter, and the writer contemplate their differing approaches to leadership, culminating in a shared passion that intertwines eternally.

"We wanted to highlight the power of women across history, in a previously male-dominated world," says Lir. "I strongly related to our star’s (Berite Labelle) purpose to inform a younger generation about the impactful and under-represented contribution of these women to the creation of our culture."

"I want audiences to be overwhelmed with beauty and brought into a world of magic and inspiration that helps them forget their troubles and all we have been through as a human race in the last two years," says Bennett.

"Your film was breathtaking and has such a powerful message that leaves a lasting impact," said Fash Film Fete festival Director Mignon Gould.

Lir and Bennett, inspired by Berite Labelle’s goal to make history relevant to a younger generation, brought on celebrity stylist and costume designer Wilford Lenov to help interpret history through a modern fashion lens. Lenov is known for working with pop stars such as Saweetie, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha, and Iggy Azalea.

"Every character was about women’s empowerment, and I wanted to push the envelope and bring a fashion element to the characters and a sexier twist. What can we spin off in the feminine energy for Gen Z and beyond?" Wilford Lenov said.

Since October 2021, the film’s star, Berite Labelle, who brilliantly plays four diverse roles in the film, has covered four international editions of Vogue, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar, as well as Bold magazine.

Daniel Lir and Bayou Bennett have created a track record of inspiring, awareness-raising films and documentaries, collaborating with top talent such as Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo, Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis, Golden Globe nominee Lea Michele, Norman Reedus of the "Walking Dead," plus standout brand work for Coldplay, Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid x Chrome Hearts, Atlantic Records, Lindsey Stirling, and more.

Their 2019 short film, "Tombstone Pillow," centered around a cemetery in Manila where 6,000 families live among the dead, has drawn widespread acclaim and won 33 awards, being introduced in Italy at the Allora Festival by three-time Oscar nominee Edward Norton.

“Time is Eternal” Trailer