Notice to Customers of Antoine Souma Who Suffered Losses at Galliott Capital/Insigneo Securities: Contact KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes Has Investment Loss Recovery Options for Antoine Souma CustomersLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages current and former customers of Antoine Souma who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free, confidential consultation to discuss recovery options.
The securities arbitration law firm of KlaymanToskes continues its investigation of Antoine Nabih Souma (CRD# 4210987), an investment advisor registered with Galliott Capital Advisors in Beverly Hills, CA. According to FINRA BrokerCheck, Souma was previously registered with Insigneo Securities from July 2020 to July 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA and with Morgan Stanley from 2016 to 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
KlaymanToskes is investigating whether there are other customers of Souma whereby he purchased long-term bonds when they sought short-term investments, and whether Souma made purchases without their consent. KlaymanToskes has first-hand experience with the misconduct of Antoine Souma and is currently representing an aggrieved investor in a $2 million FINRA arbitration claim against Souma and Insigneo Securities (Case No. 22-01786). The customer’s claim alleges that Souma engaged in an unauthorized trading strategy of purchasing longer duration bonds when the client specifically requested a short-term fixed income strategy.
In 2020, the investor was introduced to Souma who, at the time, was a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley. Souma, who is also from the Middle East, explained to the investor that he specialized in managing many high-net-worth individuals from the Middle East, including Royal families in Saudi Arabia, Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait.
KlaymanToskes previously reported that Souma accepted an industry bar in February 2023, which permanently barred him from acting as a broker or associating with a broker-dealer firm by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). FINRA’s decision followed Souma’s refusal to produce investigation-related information regarding his alleged participation in private securities transactions and violations of securities laws.
Former and current customers of Antoine Nabih Souma that suffered losses at Galliott Capital Advisors, Insigneo Securities, and/or Morgan Stanley, are encouraged to contact our firm immediately to discuss recovery options at 888-997-9956 or on the web at www.klaymantoskes.com.
