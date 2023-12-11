WiT Group Unveils New Service Offerings
WiT Group is offering over 10 new services in 2024, including Sales Coaching & Virtual Assistant services not traditionally offered by marketing agencies
With great pride, we are now fully expanding our strategic business optimization services originally intended to differentiate our company from other marketing agencies.”CHARLOTTE, NC, US, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning January 2024, WiT Group will launch a new “marketing adjacent” services lineup. These services emphasize the agency's commitment to delivering holistic solutions tailored for optimizing business performance – Whatever it Takes! With the expanded offerings, the agency aims to differentiate itself as a true business solutions partner, working across marketing, sales, and operations departments to ensure clients maximize their growth potential.
Virtual Assistants as a Service
WiT Group now offers clients virtual assistant services offered directly through the agency. VAs work with busy executives, company leaders, and top performers to improve efficiency and amplify the impact they have on an organizaiton. Whether the goal is scheduling, organization, calendar management, or data entry, the agency managed VAs are expertly trained and available to work 10, 20, 30, or 40 hours per week. Thanks to the partnership with Swith Virtual Solutions, VA services are now available to WiT Group clients at a discounted rate!
Systems Integrations
Streamline business operations with systems integration services. The agency will seamlessly integrate diverse business systems, fostering communication and data flow across departments. This enhances operational efficiency and provides a unified view of business processes.
CRM Consulting, Administration, and Migrations
We specialize in optimizing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems for enhanced business performance. WiT Group's CRM consulting services focus on tailoring CRM strategies to a company's unique business needs, ensuring efficient customer interactions, streamlined workflows, and improved customer satisfaction. From CRM system selection to customization and ongoing support, we guide you in maximizing the potential of new customer relationships. Swith Consulting, another partner company, has provided these services to small and medium-sized companies since 2018.
Sales Coaching
Empower sales teams with WIT Group's expert coaching services. The agency's tailored coaching programs focus on refining sales strategies, improving communication skills, and enhancing overall performance.
Process Automation
WiT Group enhances efficiency and productivity through customized process automation solutions. The agency will analyze business workflows, identify repetitive tasks, and implement automation tools to streamline operations. WiT Group aims to eliminate manual errors, reduce turnaround times, and allow teams to focus on high-value tasks, ultimately driving business growth.
Data Analysis Training
Equip teams with the skills to harness the power of data for informed decision-making. Data analysis training covers essential techniques, tools, and best practices for extracting valuable insights from data. Whether the audience is at a beginner level or looking to enhance existing skills, the training programs empower teams to leverage data effectively in strategic decision-making processes.
AI Script Engineering
Craft compelling narratives with AI script engineering services. Expert scriptwriters utilize artificial intelligence to create engaging and impactful scripts tailored to a company's specific needs. From promotional videos to interactive content, we will leverage AI to enhance storytelling and captivate audiences.
VoIP Phone Services
Companies can now leverage WiT Group to support VoIP phone services. The agency will provide cost-efficient, scalable, and flexible voice communication solutions for most businesses. From seamless integration with existing systems to advanced features such as video conferencing, these VoIP services are designed to enhance communication and collaboration within the organization.
Executive Dashboards
The agency now produces executive dashboards with succinct, visually intuitive snapshots of key performance metrics and critical data. Tailored to a company's specific needs, these dashboards provide real-time insights, enabling informed decision-making at the executive level.
AR Automation Software
Streamline and enhance the invoicing and payment collection process with vetted AR automation software. This solution automates tasks related to accounts receivable, reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, and accelerating the cash flow cycle.
“WiT Group was founded with the tagline Creative. Marketing. Strategy; breaking the company’s services into three distinct areas. While there’s plenty of strategy involved in our approach, our agency has focused primarily on creative and digital marketing services for the past three years,” said Josh Mangum, CEO and Founder. “With great pride, we are now fully expanding our strategic business optimization services originally intended to differentiate our company from other marketing agencies.”
Additional Creative Services
The agency is also expanding its service portfolio to include a range of creative offerings, aiming to address the fluid needs of clients in 2024:
Witcraft
WiT Group has launched its very own podcast studio, Witcraft, in Columbia, SC. Clients can use the studio free of charge for any recording needs, including videos, interviews, testimonials, and internal podcast episodes. The agency has partnered with several podcast editing consultants to facilitate a seamless “Done For You” podcasting service and podcast studio rental in Columbia SC.
Video Scriptwriting
WiT Group now offers video scriptwriting services that encompass the creation of narratives and dialogues that guide the visual and auditory elements of video production. Expert script writers work closely with clients to understand their message and objectives, crafting scripts that effectively convey their story. Whether for marketing videos, documentaries, or training materials, we ensure the content is compelling and impactful.
Videography
WiT Group now offers videography services that encompass a variety of video types, including compelling branding videos, insightful interviews, persuasive testimonials, and more. We merge creativity with strategic messaging to ensure videos engage audiences and align seamlessly with the brand’s identity and marketing objectives.
