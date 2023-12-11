Looking for long waves

When it comes to studying planetary bodies, infrared imaging provides some other advantages as well. Using JWST’s unparalleled sensitivity and resolution, these images capture reflected sunlight in select infrared bands, emphasizing contrasts often hidden in the visible spectrum. For instance, while Uranus might appear predominantly blue in visible light, infrared reveals intricate details due to differences between ice clouds and the methane-rich atmosphere. These insights allow for a deeper understanding of atmospheric compositions and evolving planetary weather patterns.

JWST also distinguishes itself from other space telescopes through sheer sensitivity. Its instruments are more sophisticated than anything else we’ve sent into space and can pick up astonishingly faint light. That’s why JWST images of Uranus and Neptune show the ice giants’ rings in such glory; the rocks and dust that make up those rings don’t reflect much sunlight, making them very difficult to see no matter the spectrum in which you’re observing.



In so many ways, this magnificent product of human ingenuity is expanding our perception beyond what we can see with our own eyes. With new images and discoveries being announced all the time, JWST is still very much just beginning its mission to uncover the secrets that the Cosmos has been hiding from view.