Good Greek Moving & Storage Launches World’s Only Total Relocation App
It provides real-time tracking and rewards EVERYONE for referrals who choose Good Greek
Launching this app represents a key moment in our commitment to innovative, customer-centric service”JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative move on National App Day, Good Greek Moving & Storage, Florida’s Most Referred Mover, is set to transform the moving and relocation services industry once again with the debut of its new app. More than just a mobile application, it's a revolution in relocation, designed to empower users with the World’s Only one-stop shop for all relocation needs.
— Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Total Relocation Systems
Available for Android and iOS users, the Good Greek app is a leap into the future of relocation, melding cutting-edge technology with unparalleled ease of use. A standout feature of the app allows customers to “track their truck” while in transit. Leveraging AI technology from Good Greek’s extensive truck fleet, Good Greek customers can monitor their move's progress, ensuring their valuables are safely en route.
The app's Refer-A-Friend Program is a game changer, rewarding app users for referring Good Greek for any and all services provided including Realty, Lending, Insurance, Moving, Storage, Junk Removal, Auto Transport, and more. “Good Greek Moving and Storage is the most referred mover in our markets, and now we have a way to reward our many fans just for referring their friends and family to Good Greek as we continue to create customers for life,” said Spero Georgedakis, Founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems.
Other key features include All-In-One Document Management which conveniently keeps all digital documents in one place at your fingertips. App users can also request services, obtain a quote, and gain access to Good Greek’s full suite of Total Relocation Services. “Our aim is to make every customer a Customer for Life by offering a seamless, stress-free moving and relocation experience," said Georgedakis. "Launching this app represents a key moment in our commitment to innovative, customer-centric service.”
Good Greek is at the forefront of technology and innovation across the entire moving industry. Its entire fleet of 200 trucks is now equipped with Artificial Intelligence technology, enhancing road safety, and ensuring the protection of customers' valuables during transit. To download the app, scan the QR code or click here.
About Good Greek Moving & Storage:
Good Greek is the World’s First and Only Total Relocation Company. Good Greek offers Realty Services, Lending Services, Insurance & Title Services, Junk & Debris Removal, Auto Transport, and of course, Moving and Storage. For over 25 years, the Good Greek, Spero Georgedakis, has provided game changing services in South Florida. Credited with revolutionizing the perception of the industry, Spero and his team promise to provide the “Best Move Ever” - putting respect for the client and customer service first. Headquartered in South Florida with locations throughout the state, Good Greek is the Official Movers of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Orlando Magic, Orlando Solar Bears, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Inter Miami CF, University of Miami Hurricanes, Florida International University Golden Panthers, Florida Atlantic University Owls, and The University of Florida Gators.
