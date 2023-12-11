“The Second Revolution: Getting to the Promised Land” Shares a Visionary Perspective on America's Equality Journey
Air Force veteran and author Derrick St. Thomas charts a path to a united future.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a compelling 2021 publication, Derrick St. Thomas, an Air Force veteran and seasoned professional in investment and insurance management, shares his literary work, “The Second Revolution: Getting to the Promised Land.” Rooted in a powerful vision for America's future, Thomas weaves a narrative that offers a roadmap to unity and equality.
Thomas, a proud New Yorker and graduate of the University of Connecticut, delves into the battles for equality that have shaped America's narrative. From his roots in The Bronx to a fulfilling career in the United States Air Force, Thomas draws on his diverse experiences to illuminate the path towards a more inclusive society.
Inspired by the fulfillment of prophecy, “The Second Revolution” explores the shifting demographics of America, as Thomas envisions a future where people of color become the majority. With a poignant perspective on the quote, “The first will be last and the last will be first,” Thomas anticipates a transformative era, projecting that by 2042, a new majority will redefine the nation.
“The Second Revolution” is a call to action, an invitation to join Derrick St. Thomas on a journey towards a harmonious and united future. As a retired veteran, devoted husband, and doting grandparent, Thomas imparts invaluable wisdom through his compelling narrative.
A testament to the author’s passion for social change and a brighter, more inclusive future, “The Second Revolution: Getting to the Promised Land” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.
