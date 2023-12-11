FWC invites public to Harris Chain Open House

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to a Harris Chain Open House. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about fish, wildlife and habitat information and can ask questions of biologists involved with Harris Chain management and research activities. The event will be held on Jan. 24, 2024, from 3-8 p.m. at The Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748. This is an informal open house-style event and attendees are welcome anytime between 3-8 p.m.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake. To learn about top destinations to go freshwater fishing, go to MyFWC.com/Fishing, click “Freshwater Fishing” and select “Fishing Forecasts.” You can learn more about FWC stocking programs at MyFWC.com/Fishing, clicking on “Freshwater Fishing” and then “Fish Stocking.”

For more information about the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, contact Michelle Kerr at 850-510-4776 or Michelle.Kerr@MyFWC.com.