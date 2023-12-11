Sherilyn Anderson Elected as First Fed Board Vice Chair

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fed Bank, subsidiary of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (“Company”), today announced that Sherilyn Anderson has been elected as to Board Vice Chair. Anderson has served as a Board Member since 2020.



"Sherilyn is a seasoned financial leader with deep banking industry experience. She brings a strong focus on financial stewardship while navigating investment and growth opportunities,” said Matt Deines, President and CEO of First Fed Bank and FNWB.

“As a community bank, First Fed plays a vital role in partnering with people and local businesses on their financial strategics. I’m excited to take on new responsibilities as Vice Chair of the board,” said Anderson.

Anderson served as Chief Financial Officer at Betacom and glassybaby. She also has over 30 years of leadership experience in investment banking divisions of Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, and Salomon Brothers.

Additionally, Anderson is on the Board and Finance Committee of the Pacific Science Center, the science and technology non-profit which serves nearly 1 million people each year. She has volunteered her financial expertise to other area non-profits including Global Partnerships, an impact-first investment fund manager dedicated to expanding opportunity for people living in poverty.

Anderson is a graduate of Stanford University with an MBA in Finance from Harvard Business School.

Jennifer Zaccardo, the previous Board Vice Chair, will remain an active member on the Board. Zaccardo has served on the board since 2011.

About FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank, along with other fintech partnerships. First Fed is a small business-focused financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. In 2022, the Company made a minority investment in Meriwether Group, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012. The Company completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

First Fed Bank was recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal as a best workplace and top corporate philanthropist in 2023. By popular vote, First Fed received 2023 awards for Best Bank in the Best of the Northwest, Best Bank in Readers’ Choice by Cascadia Daily News, Best Bank and Best Financial Advisor in Best of the Peninsula for Clallam County. Also, the community bank received a best-in-state bank award from Forbes in 2021. First Fed is a Member FDIC and equal housing lender.

