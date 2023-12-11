Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 11-15, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 11-14, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 11
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Innovation Lab press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:45 a.m. Meet with Martin Ritter, CEO Stadler US Inc.
Location: Virtual meeting
11:15 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations
Location: Kearns Mansion
12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall
Location: Kearns Mansion
2:10 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel
Location: Kearns Mansion
3 p.m. Meet with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
Location: Utah State Capitol
4:30 p.m. Meet with Ed Bastian, Delta CEO
Location: Grand America Hotel
Tuesday, Dec. 12
7:55 a.m. Speak at Utah Housing Coalition 50th Anniversary Awards Banquet
Location: University Park Marriott
MEDIA ACCESS
10 a.m. Disrupt Yourself podcast interview
Location: Kearns Mansion
11 a.m. Meet with Wasatch Front Regional Council
Location: Kearns Mansion
6 p.m. Interview with DIRECT Link rural radio
Location: Virtual meeting
7:15 p.m. Host Facebook Live Town Hall
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, Dec. 13
9 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location: Kearns Mansion
11:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner
Location: Kearns Mansion
12 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Shultz
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Dec. 14
11:15 a.m. Sock drive photo opportunity
Location: Kearns Mansion
12 p.m. Host holiday staff lunch
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Dec. 15
10:15 a.m. Meet with Ryan Starks, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
Location: Kearns Mansion
11:30 a.m. Speak at Investor Forum: Housing Innovations
Location: Zions Bank Founders Room
MEDIA ACCESS
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 11-14, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Dec. 11
8:15 a.m. Meet with British Consul
Location: GOEO’s Office
9 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting
Location: GOEO’s Office
12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall
Location: Kearns Mansion
3 p.m. Meet with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
Location: Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Dec. 12
2 p.m. Meet with Garfield School District
Location: Bryce Valley High School
Wednesday, Dec. 13
10 a.m. Meet with Sevier School DistrictService Discussion
Location: 180 E. 600 North, Richfield
Thursday, Dec. 14
12 p.m. Host Holiday staff lunch
Location: Kearns Mansion
3 p.m. Interview with Utah Investigative
Location: World Trade Center Utah
Friday, Dec. 15
No public meetings
