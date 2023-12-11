Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 11-15, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Dec. 11-14, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Dec. 11 

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Innovation Lab press conference 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Martin Ritter, CEO Stadler US Inc. 

Location: Virtual meeting 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations

Location: Kearns Mansion 

12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

2:10 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

4:30 p.m. Meet with Ed Bastian, Delta CEO 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7:55 a.m. Speak at Utah Housing Coalition 50th Anniversary Awards Banquet 

Location: University Park Marriott 

MEDIA ACCESS 

10 a.m. Disrupt Yourself podcast interview 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

11 a.m. Meet with Wasatch Front Regional Council

Location: Kearns Mansion 

6 p.m. Interview with DIRECT Link rural radio 

Location: Virtual meeting 

7:15 p.m. Host Facebook Live Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting 

Wednesday, Dec. 13

9 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

12 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Shultz 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Thursday, Dec. 14 

11:15 a.m. Sock drive photo opportunity 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

12 p.m. Host holiday staff lunch 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Friday, Dec. 15 

10:15 a.m. Meet with Ryan Starks, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Kearns Mansion 

11:30 a.m. Speak at Investor Forum: Housing Innovations 

Location: Zions Bank Founders Room 

MEDIA ACCESS 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Dec. 11-14, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Dec. 11 

8:15 a.m. Meet with British Consul

Location: GOEO’s Office

9 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: GOEO’s Office

12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall

Location: Kearns Mansion 

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

Tuesday, Dec. 12

2 p.m. Meet with Garfield School District 

Location: Bryce Valley High School

Wednesday, Dec. 13

10 a.m. Meet with Sevier School DistrictService Discussion

Location: 180 E. 600 North, Richfield

Thursday, Dec. 14 

12 p.m. Host Holiday staff lunch 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

3 p.m. Interview with Utah Investigative

Location: World Trade Center Utah

Friday, Dec. 15 

No public meetings

###

