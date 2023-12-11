Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 11-15, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 11-14, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 11

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Innovation Lab press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

9:45 a.m. Meet with Martin Ritter, CEO Stadler US Inc.

Location: Virtual meeting

11:15 a.m. Meet with Marvin Dodge, Department of Government Operations

Location: Kearns Mansion

12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall

Location: Kearns Mansion

2:10 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel

Location: Kearns Mansion

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

Location: Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Meet with Ed Bastian, Delta CEO

Location: Grand America Hotel

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7:55 a.m. Speak at Utah Housing Coalition 50th Anniversary Awards Banquet

Location: University Park Marriott

MEDIA ACCESS

10 a.m. Disrupt Yourself podcast interview

Location: Kearns Mansion

11 a.m. Meet with Wasatch Front Regional Council

Location: Kearns Mansion

6 p.m. Interview with DIRECT Link rural radio

Location: Virtual meeting

7:15 p.m. Host Facebook Live Town Hall

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Dec. 13

9 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Location: Kearns Mansion

11:15 a.m. Meet with Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Location: Kearns Mansion

12 p.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Shultz

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Dec. 14

11:15 a.m. Sock drive photo opportunity

Location: Kearns Mansion

12 p.m. Host holiday staff lunch

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Dec. 15

10:15 a.m. Meet with Ryan Starks, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

Location: Kearns Mansion

11:30 a.m. Speak at Investor Forum: Housing Innovations

Location: Zions Bank Founders Room

MEDIA ACCESS

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 11-14, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Dec. 11

8:15 a.m. Meet with British Consul

Location: GOEO’s Office

9 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: GOEO’s Office

12 p.m. Host State Employee Town Hall

Location: Kearns Mansion

3 p.m. Meet with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

Location: Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, Dec. 12

2 p.m. Meet with Garfield School District

Location: Bryce Valley High School

Wednesday, Dec. 13

10 a.m. Meet with Sevier School DistrictService Discussion

Location: 180 E. 600 North, Richfield

Thursday, Dec. 14

12 p.m. Host Holiday staff lunch

Location: Kearns Mansion

3 p.m. Interview with Utah Investigative

Location: World Trade Center Utah

Friday, Dec. 15

No public meetings

