Fengate-led consortium achieves major construction milestone on the Clackamas County Courthouse Replacement Project

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clackamas Progress Partners (CPP) has reached the highest point in construction on the Clackamas County Courthouse Replacement Project, topping off the structure on-schedule. The final concrete pour at level six marked the completion of the courthouse structure.



CPP, the Fengate Asset Management-led (Fengate) consortium, was contracted in 2022 to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the new 257,000 square foot courthouse in Clackamas County, Oregon, under a public-private partnership (P3).

“This on-schedule milestone achievement is a testament to the success of the P3 model to drive collaboration and efficiency to meet project schedule,” said Karl Schaefer, Clackamas County Courthouse Replacement Project Executive at Fengate.

“On behalf of the entire P3 team, I want to thank our valued trade partners for their hard work to reach this pinnacle point in the project, and bring us one step closer to delivering a modern, sustainable courthouse for the Clackamas community.”

“This accomplishment could not have been possible without the dedicated efforts, relentless commitment and invaluable partnerships involved in this project,” said Jon Kindrachuk, Clackamas County Circuit Courthouse Project Design Build Manager at PCL Construction Services Inc.

With the structural concrete phase complete, CPP will continue to progress the window and face brick installation and roof work on the building’s exterior, and the installation of drywall, doors and mechanical and electrical systems on its interior.

“When complete, the new courthouse will stand as a testament to our shared vision, and we look forward to the continued progress,” said Tootie Smith, Clackamas County Chair.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in May 2025, at which point CPP will operate and maintain the new courthouse for a 30-year period.

Fengate is managing this investment on behalf of the Fengate Infrastructure Yield Fund and its affiliated entities, including an investment fund owned by LiUNA’s Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

Read more about the project on the Clackamas County website.

