Manhattan Edit Workshop Expands Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop to Include Blackmagic Resolve Instruction

Manhattan Edit Workshop announces a significant enhancement to its Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Video Software Workshop

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop, a renowned leader in professional training for content creators, proudly announces a significant enhancement to its Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Video Software Workshop. The program will now feature instruction in Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve, further empowering participants with cutting-edge skills in post-production.

Founded in 2002, Manhattan Edit Workshop has consistently been at the forefront of providing top-tier training for individuals and professionals seeking to refine their editing prowess. With a rich history of shaping the careers of countless editors, the workshop has earned a reputation for excellence in the heart of New York City.

The Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Video Software Workshop has long been a staple in Manhattan Edit Workshop's curriculum, serving as a comprehensive platform for honing editing skills across various software applications. Now, with the integration of Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve instruction, participants will have the opportunity to master one of the industry's most powerful and widely used color grading and editing tools.

"Our commitment to providing the best-in-class training has driven us to continuously evolve our programs to meet the demands of the ever-changing media landscape," said Jason Banke, President of Manhattan Edit Workshop. "The addition of Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve to our Six-Week Intensive Workshop reflects our dedication to ensuring our participants are equipped with the most relevant and sought-after skills in the industry."

Manhattan Edit Workshop boasts a team of experienced instructors, each with an impressive background in professional editing and post-production. Their collective expertise creates a dynamic learning environment that combines hands-on experience with industry insights.

Situated in the heart of New York City, Manhattan Edit Workshop caters to a diverse audience, offering a range of training options, including in-person classes, online courses, and on-site training at companies and corporate headquarters. The flexibility of their programs allows participants to choose the format that best suits their needs, ensuring accessibility for individuals worldwide.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, Manhattan Edit Workshop remains committed to empowering content creators with the skills necessary to thrive in the industry. The expanded Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Video Software Workshop reaffirms their dedication to excellence and positions participants for success in the ever-evolving world of post-production.

For more information about Manhattan Edit Workshop and the Six-Week Intensive Art of Editing Video Software Workshop, please visit www.mewshop.com or contact jason@mewshop.com.