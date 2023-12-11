Amazing Grace Manor Earns 501(c)3-Opens Fundraising Efforts to Launch Recovery/Sober Living Homes for Recovering Addicts
A Phx/Scottsdale, AZ non-profit group committed to addressing substance use disorder, today announces that it has received official 501(c)3 status from the IRSPHOENIX, SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONAA, MARICOPA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona 12/11/23 — Amazing Grace Manor, a Scottsdale, AZ non-profit group committed to addressing substance use disorder, today announces that it has received official 501(c)3 status from the state of Arizona.
This approval opens the door for Amazing Grace Manor to begin a seasonal fundraising campaign to seek tax-deductible donations from community groups and corporate entities to help support its mission of operating sober living homes in the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale metro areas.
"Achieving 501(c)3 status is a significant milestone for our non-profit group,” remarked Debbie Engler, Founder and Executive Director of Amazing Grace Manor. “Having this designation moves us into the next step of receiving tax-deductible donations to help us expand our reach, and make an even greater impact on individuals recovering from substance use disorder. We believe that recovery/sober living homes can play an amazing part in helping these people recover their lives, and we are committed to seeing our vision come to fruition.”
Recovery/Sober living residential living homes are growing in number and influence around the Phoenix metro. These homes serve to help recovering addicts toward recovering their everyday lives, by providing routine, life skills development, testing, guidance, and fellowship. Among the core features of professional managed sober living homes are:
- Live-In House Managers
- House Rules, Responsibilities, and Accountability
- Education, Job, Career coaching
- Life Routines to Build Healthy Habits
- Random alcohol and drug testing
- Weekly recovery meeting attendance
- Sponsor/Mentor progress reports
Interested parties can commit year-end, tax-deductible donations through the Amazing Grace Manor donation link.
Additionally, community residents are welcome to donate to the group’s GoFundMe link to open up more people to Amazing Grace Manor’s heartfelt mission. All donations are tax-deductible for Arizona residents and organizations.
About Amazing Grace Manor
Amazing Grace Manor's mission is to help addicts curb long-term substance use disorder by providing recovery/sober living housing. Ms. Engler has had a long and successful background in Arizona real estate, and has also seen the ravages of addiction close up. Putting these two life experiences together led to the formation of Amazing Grace Manor.
The plan for Amazing Grace Manor is to open several recovery/sober living homes (for men and women, separately) that are staffed by experienced house managers, and built on a respectful, faith-based atmosphere with core values of love, honesty, and trust. The focus is to manage the well-being and development of residents in these homes to help them lead well-meaning and self-sufficient lives again.
Amazing Grace Manor is aware of steps to regulate the growing Arizona sober living home industry and welcomes the initiative in Phoenix and around the state. Ms. Engler believes that regulating recovery/sober living home operators in Arizona will lead to a healthier, structured environment for the individuals who move to these sober living homes.
More Information
For more information on Amazing Grace Manor or to discuss how to best donate funds or resources to the non-profit, contact Debbie Engler, Founder and Executive Director of Amazing Grace Manor at the contact points below:
Amazing Grace Manor: AmazingGraceManor.org
GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-hand-up-not-a-hand-out-fundraising-for-sober-l
Phone: 602-290-2123
Email: DEnglerAmazingGrace@gmail.com
Debbie Engler
Amazing Grace Manor
+1 602-290-2123
