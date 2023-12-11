CareCloud Launches Redesigned and Enhanced Comprehensive Solution for Rehabilitation and Therapy Practices

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the launch of its redesigned and enhanced Therapy Solution Suite, a cutting-edge, all-in-one web-based solution poised to transform therapy and rehabilitation practice management by offering an unparalleled combination of financial, operational, and clinical efficiency.



In the bustling world of therapy practice, managing multiple vendors, deciphering insurance complexities, and sacrificing personal time can take a toll. CareCloud’s Therapy Solution Suite steps in as a one-stop solution, seamlessly integrating six innovative components that streamline workflows, enhance patient engagement, and boost operational and financial efficiency.

Originally launched in March 2022, CareCloud's Therapy Solution Suite has been repackaged with new features and advancements to help fill a critical gap and meet the evolving needs of today's therapy practices. Key components of CareCloud's Therapy Solution Suite include:

CareCloud Admit for Therapy : Streamlining the admission process, this platform automates tasks from referral to documentation, accelerating referrals, reducing errors, and providing real-time insights for efficient case management.

Streamlining the admission process, this platform automates tasks from referral to documentation, accelerating referrals, reducing errors, and providing real-time insights for efficient case management. talkEHR for Therapy: Streamlines therapy workflows with digital intake, customizable templates, and automated reporting. Its user-friendly interface and smart charting save time, while features like automated claims processing and coding assistance simplify billing tasks.

Streamlines therapy workflows with digital intake, customizable templates, and automated reporting. Its user-friendly interface and smart charting save time, while features like automated claims processing and coding assistance simplify billing tasks. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for Therapy : Facilitating efficient therapy practice management with integrated billing, our system strives to deliver a prompt turnaround in accounts receivable. It is designed to simplify insurance processes, minimize errors, optimize cash flow, improve patient collections, and provide robust support for compliance with healthcare regulations.

: Facilitating efficient therapy practice management with integrated billing, our system strives to deliver a prompt turnaround in accounts receivable. It is designed to simplify insurance processes, minimize errors, optimize cash flow, improve patient collections, and provide robust support for compliance with healthcare regulations. CareCloud Remote for Therapy : Revolutionizing scheduling, this platform connects patients with clinicians, coordinates insurance, and optimizes appointments. It manages provider routes, simplifies documentation, and enhances communication for a well-coordinated therapy experience.

Revolutionizing scheduling, this platform connects patients with clinicians, coordinates insurance, and optimizes appointments. It manages provider routes, simplifies documentation, and enhances communication for a well-coordinated therapy experience. CareCloud Breeze for Therapy: Elevates patient satisfaction by offering in-office solutions, including automated appointments, online pre-registration, secure payments, and post-visit surveys. The platform streamlines communication, reducing redundant queries for a more efficient medical practice.

Elevates patient satisfaction by offering in-office solutions, including automated appointments, online pre-registration, secure payments, and post-visit surveys. The platform streamlines communication, reducing redundant queries for a more efficient medical practice. Healthcare Analytics: Provides a user-friendly platform for data-driven decision-making in healthcare. It offers customizable dashboards, in-depth insights, and secure report generation to optimize performance, reduce costs, and accelerate reimbursements in the dynamic healthcare landscape.

"Drawing upon our extensive expertise in rehabilitation and therapy practices, which spans from small independent practices to an enterprise-level company with more than 2,500 clinicians, our Therapy Solution Suite is a meticulously designed, all-in-one solution that bridges the gaps left by other providers in the rehabilitation industry," stated Hadi Chaudhry, president and chief executive officer of CareCloud. "With our unparalleled hands-on familiarity with all six components in our offering, we are a trusted partner within the industry, and our solution has already been embraced and lauded by a larger player in this field.”

CareCloud’s end-to-end therapy management solution helps practices save time and resources, from referral to reimbursement. With their state-of-the-art technology and dedicated service professionals, practices can tailor workflows to perfectly align with specific needs. CareCloud’s solution is also designed to be accessible and cost-effective for practices of all sizes, and it seamlessly integrates with existing tech systems.

To learn more about CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

