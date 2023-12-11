La Capa Announces Extended Range of Convenient Pizza Delivery Options for Customers in Shepparton East, Victoria

Shepparton East, Victoria – Local Pizza shop La Capa in Shepparton East, Victoria, is pleased to announce it has extended its range of convenient pizza delivery options to offer a wider selection to provide locals access to its variety of delicious pizzas and high quality Italian specialities.

La Capa’s increased service area now includes delivery options available to Shepparton East, Shepparton North, Shepparton South, Shepparton Central, Orrvale, Kialla Lakes, Kialla West, Kialla East, Kialla North, Mooroopna, Pine Lodge and Lemnos North Lemnos.

Locals can also Find La Capa on Google Maps to arrange in-store pickup if their location isn’t available for delivery.

“Craving for something hot, tasty, and flavorful?” “Don’t feel like cooking tonight? Worry no more, La Capa is at your service! We deliver right to your doorstep.

Make your lunch or dinner enjoyable with just a few clicks. Search for ‘Local Pizza Shop Near Me’ and place your order now and enjoy!”

With gluten-free, vegetarian, meat, and seafood options available, every member of the family can find their favourite pizza at La Capa, including:

Pizza all’ aglio: A delicious vegetarian pizza option, the Pizza all’ aglio has garlic, fresh herbs, and the ideal layer of perfectly melted cheese.

La Capa Pizza: The pizzeria’s signature pizza is topped with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, roasted capsicum, anchovies, onion, olives, and roasted eggplant that is carefully selected, sliced, roasted, and seasoned to bring out their smoky goodness.

Pescatore Pizza: A thin-crust crispy pizza that features quality Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, perfectly cooked seafood, and salty anchovies.

Capricciosa Pizza: This pizza is topped with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and anchovies.

Il Diavolo Pizza: The spicy pizza has Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, hot salami, jalapenos, and onion slices.

Margherita Pizza: La Capa’s Margherita Pizza has Napoli sauce, mozzarella and is finished with fresh basil.

Tropicale Pizza: This pizza is topped with mozzarella, ham, bacon and juicy pineapple pieces.

The delivery at La Capa is available from Wednesday to Thursday 12pm till 5 pm and Friday to Saturday till 9 pm.

About La Capa

Opened in 2023 by founders Angela and Corey, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria, that offers customers a selection of homemade Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide selection of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers – who can conveniently Find La Capa Pizzeria on Yelp.

More Information

To learn more about La Capa and its new extended range of convenient pizza delivery options, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or Follow La Capa on LinkedIn.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/la-capa-announces-extended-range-of-convenient-pizza-delivery-options-for-customers-in-shepparton-east-victoria/

713 Midland Hwy

Shepparton

Victoria 3631

Australia

(03) 5829 1193

Website: https://www.lacapa.com.au/