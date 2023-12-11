Alto Ingredients, Inc. Publishes Sustainability Summary

PEKIN, Ill., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, has published its inaugural Sustainability Summary outlining the company’s performance in key areas, such as environmental, health and safety, along with the strategy and vision for advancements in sustainability, responsible sourcing, and risk management.



"As a renewables company, we are dedicated to implementing sustainable best practices that are good for our business, our stakeholders and our planet,” said Bryon McGregor, President and CEO of Alto Ingredients. “From integrating innovative practices at our facilities that ensure optimal efficiency, contributing to a lower carbon footprint with our ethanol fuel, and to giving back to the community through food drives and participation in charitable organizations, we are focused on continuous improvement in environmental, health and safety, product quality and diversification. In addition, we are evaluating large-scale projects, such as carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) and new cogeneration capabilities, to make meaningful improvements to our carbon footprint.”

The 2023 Sustainability Summary and supporting documentation are on the Alto Ingredients website here.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ operating practices and capital projects and their effects. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others, the effects of Alto Ingredients’ operating processes and capital projects, including, but not limited to, Alto Ingredients’ operating efficiencies and its ability to lower its carbon footprint. These factors also include, among others, events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2023.

