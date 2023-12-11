HeartCore Implements New Function to Enhance its Market Leading CMS Platform

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced that it has developed and integrated a new “Builder for Creating Admin Screens” functionality into its market leading content management systems (“CMS”) platform, which allows users to create original submission screens within the platform.



HeartCore’s latest “Builder for Creating Admin Screens” function allows users of the CMS platform to effortlessly design and customize their own personalized submission screens tailored specifically to individual needs and preferences. Developing a submission screen in many CMS platforms often requires the involvement and expertise of external production entities or proficient webmasters, resulting in both time and cost-intensive processes for departments lacking specialized knowledge. In response to this issue, HeartCore’s innovative solution enables users to internally create new content pages and DB management screens, facilitating quick page additions, consistent information dissemination, and enhanced marketing flexibility while minimizing operating costs. The Company remains steadfast in continuing to consistently improve the software offerings it provides clients.

“I am pleased to announce our latest innovative functionality within our enterprise CMS platform which will make the offering more effective and efficient for our customers,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “Fueled by our ongoing goal to constantly improve our CMS platform, we persistently explore inventive avenues to enhance our software. To empower our end customers with the flexibility to customize their submission screens, we allow each client the opportunity to streamline costs, boosting their operational bandwidth to redirect their focus towards other aspects of their business. By remaining attuned to customer feedback and industry-wide challenges, we aspire to be the trusted solutions partner for our valued customers and contribute to their success and experience in the digital landscape.”

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/ .

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

