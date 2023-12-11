BuddyMe is Launching a Social App to Redefine Connections Beyond the Screen to Start a New Era in Social Media

BuddyMe PR BuddyMe-Logo

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuddyMe, a social app, has launched in India and Florida. It’s an interesting concept aimed at helping people meet new connections. BuddyMe connects local users and has also partnered with nearby bars and cafes to provide meetup locations for their users.

BuddyMe will be globally accessible this December 2023 for users. There are no in-app purchase or membership fees for the users. According to Alpesh Patel, Co-Founder of BuddyMe, "I migrated from my hometown India to USA in 2006, and since then, I have noticed that many of us keep migrating globally in search of better opportunities or education, and they find it difficult to make local connections. They may have 1000+ friends on Facebook and Instagram, but after 5 PM, they often feel alone and sad. They have no one to talk to in person. We decided to take a deeper approach by providing designated places to meet and the interesting part is that you can choose a nearby cafe or bar and view and connect with all the BuddyMe users. You can then go to our partner’s location and meet them in person, one-on-one.

The Founder of BuddyMe, Mr. Deep Khambhayata, further shared, “It’s a Christmas gift to all from the BuddyMe Team for those who are new in town and looking for some awesome buddies. We have launched a quirky campaign called “Unfollow,” where, unlike the majority of dating, social, and community apps, BuddyMe is promoting more real meetups than staying online and virtual. It strives to bring back the old school days when we didn't have mobile phones and enjoyed life more than today. BuddyMe wishes to recreate those nostalgic memories, so the app is just a medium of connection and it encourages personal meetings, ensuring that you unfollow mobile addiction, loneliness, and virtual chats.

BuddyMe isn’t just a SaaS, but it also takes extra efforts to collaborate with branded cafes and bars to make it convenient for users to meet people and make connections. The cafes and bars are equally excited to collaborate with BuddyMe, and they have been scheduling some exciting events and offers for the users.