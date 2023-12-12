Kandy Boy Announces A Totally Free THC Gummy Sample With Free Shipping
DALLAS, TX, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get High on Holiday Spirit with Kandy Boy's Free THC Gummy Sample
Kandy Boy is Giving Away Free Edibles with Free Shipping until the end of the month to celebrate their christmas cheer
Kandy Boy a THC gummy manufacturing company that ships Real THG gummies to all 50 states legally and leader in the cannabis edibles market, is thrilled to announce a special holiday offer that's sure to bring cheer to 10,000 THC enthusiasts. For a limited time, customers can receive a free sample of Kandy Boy's premium THC gummies in their stocking this year, a delightful way to enjoy the holiday season.
A Taste of Joy with Every Gummy
Kandy Boy's free THC gummy sample includes a 4-pack of assorted vegan THC gummies. Each gummy is infused with 15 mg of high-quality Delta-9 THC, ensuring a potent and enjoyable experience. These gummies are not only delicious but also made with natural vegan ingredients, catering to a wide range of dietary preferences.
Flavors That Delight
The sample pack features an assortment of mouth-watering flavors, including Mango, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Watermelon. These flavors are a smaller version of Kandy Boy's best-selling Vegan THC Gummy Variety Pack, offering a taste of the brand's most popular products.
Safe, Tested, and Guaranteed
Safety and quality are paramount at Kandy Boy. Each batch of THC gummies undergoes full panel lab testing at a DEA-certified lab. This rigorous testing includes checks for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and microbials, ensuring that customers receive only the safest and highest quality products.
A Gift That Keeps on Giving
In addition to the free THC gummy sample, Kandy Boy is offering an additional surprise coupon code, emailed to customers immediately after placing their order. This offer is limited to the first 10,000 people, making it an exclusive opportunity for early birds.
Supporting a Greater Cause
Kandy Boy is a proud supporter of The Last Prisoner Project, an initiative aimed at freeing individuals imprisoned for non-violent cannabis offenses. By choosing Kandy Boy, customers are not only enjoying top-quality THC products but also contributing to a noble cause.
How to Avail the Offer
Customers can easily get their free THC gummy sample online by adding the sample to their cart, where the discount is applied automatically. While the gummies are free, and the shipping is free.
About Kandy Boy
Kandy Boy is a renowned brand in the cannabis industry, known for its high-quality, lab-tested THC products. With a commitment to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction, Kandy Boy continues to lead the market in innovative and enjoyable cannabis experiences.
Contact Information:
Cathy Kenworthy
Kandy Boy
20303 E Ryan Road
Queen Creek, AZ
Email: support@kandyboy.com
Allen waddle
Kandy Boy LLC
email us here