‘United for Georgia’s European Way’ project launched in Tbilisi

А new EU-funded project – United for Georgia’s European Way – was launched in Tbilisi on 8 December.

The project aims to promote Georgia’s further integration with the European Union through broad public participation and cooperation, legal support and strengthening of civil society, youth, media, business, young lawyers and activists in the country. The project will also initiate scholarly research and public dialogue and raise awareness among Georgian society and the international community.

The project is co-funded by the EU and implemented by a consortium led by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) in partnership with: the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), Open Society Georgia Foundation (OSGF) and the Independent Journalists’ House (IJH).The duration of the project is 33 months.

“The journey towards Georgia’s European future requires a united and steadfast effort by all segments of society. Georgia’s European Way marks a long and transformative journey towards greater stability and security. It is a pathway to political reform and to the strengthening of the country’s democratic institutions. Through further alignment with EU standards and values, Georgia has the opportunity to enhance its governance, strengthen the rule of law, and entrench the protection of human rights,” Nicholas Cendrowicz, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Georgia, said at the launch event.

Guests of the presentation had an opportunity to discover an exhibition ‘United Georgia for Europe’, which drew public attention to Georgian historical figures and historical facts, showcasing the commitment of Georgia and its citizens to European democratic values and Georgia’s historical ties with Europe.

Find out more

Press release