Dataslug.com Introduces B2B Lead Search Engine to Enhance Business Communication
LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataslug.com, a new B2B lead search engine with over 50 million contacts, has now launched globally. The platform is designed to help businesses find and connect with potential business customers more efficiently.
Dataslug.com offers a comprehensive database of leads combined with advanced search tools that allow users to create custom queries using keywords and filter on criteria such as whether the lead includes email and social platform contacts. Results can be exported in CSV (Excel) format for further analysis. In addition to email and social contacts, Dataslug.com also allows users to directly contact business customers via the business’ own contact form on their website.
"We're excited to launch Dataslug.com and help businesses grow by connecting them with the right customers," said Kevin Allman, Lead Data engineer of Dataslug.com. "Our platform is designed to be simple and intuitive, so businesses can start finding leads right away."
The launch of Dataslug.com comes at a time when businesses are looking for new ways to reach potential customers. With the rise of digital marketing, it's more important than ever for businesses to have access to accurate and up-to-date information about potential customers.
With Dataslug's B2B contacts database, businesses can easily find and connect with decision-makers, influencers, and other key contacts in their target markets. The database includes detailed contact information, including email addresses, phone numbers, and social media profiles, making it easy to reach out and start building relationships.
"We're thrilled to be launching our new B2B contacts database," continued Kevin Allman. "We know that finding the right contacts can be a challenge for businesses of all sizes, and we're excited to be able to offer a solution that makes it easier than ever to connect with potential clients and partners."
Dataslug.com currently obtains its data from publicly available sources and crawls websites on a daily basis to ensure users of its database have the latest contact data available.
Dataslug.com is available now at https://www.dataslug.com
Kevin Allman
Kevin Allman
