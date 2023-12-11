OnePageCRM announces integration with Intuit QuickBooks to keep Sales and Accounting in sync

Michael FitzGerald, CEO and co-founder of OnePageCRM OnePageCRM - A simple sales CRM

The integration streamlines operations and empowers small businesses by eliminating delayed payments, inaccurate data and inconsistencies.

Our integration with QuickBooks reflects our commitment to providing small businesses with tools that enhance their sales processes but also integrate seamlessly with essential financial processes.” — Michael FitzGerald

GALWAY, IRELAND, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnePageCRM announced that its CRM software now integrates with Intuit QuickBooks Online.

The key features of the integration include:

- Using deal items to build an estimate

- Create estimates and invoices in QuickBooks directly from within OnePageCRM

- Autofill invoices in QuickBooks with details from Deal items

- Add invoices to existing contacts in QuickBooks or create new contacts automatically

- Sharing estimates in under 1 minute using automated email templates. No more calculations or copy/pasting.

Available now, OnePageCRM users can leverage the power of the QuickBooks ecosystem, enhancing their overall business efficiency. This integration allows for a more cohesive experience, bridging the gap between sales, customer management and financial operations with manual data entry kept to a minimum, visibility across teams and both apps in constant syncs for faster, cleaner invoicing.

OnePageCRM can be downloaded from the QuickBooks app store, Apps.com : Connect OnePageCRM with QuickBooks Online | Intuit : https://quickbooks.intuit.com/app/apps/appdetails/onepagecrm/

Why use QuickBooks directly from OnePageCRM?

The benefits of the OnePageCRM and QuickBooks integration are many. This allows:

- Streamlined process: Simplified invoicing, expense tracking, and financial reporting.

- Real-time Data Sync: Eliminate manual data entry and reduce the risk of errors, providing users with up-to-date and accurate data.

- Improved Decision-Making: With a unified view of customer interactions and financial transactions, businesses gain valuable insights that facilitate better decision-making.

- Time Savings: By automating data transfer and minimizing the need for manual input, businesses can redirect their resources towards more strategic tasks.

OnePageCRM CEO and co-founder, Michael FitzGerald, stated, "Our integration with QuickBooks reflects our strong commitment to providing small businesses with tools that enhance their sales processes but also integrate seamlessly with essential financial processes."

Kim Amsbaugh from QuickBooks added: 'Together, we strive to simplify and elevate the entrepreneurial journey, ensuring businesses have the sales and accounting tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic market.’

About OnePageCRM:

OnePageCRM is the #1 action-based sales CRM designed for small businesses. With a focus on simplicity and Next Actions to follow-up with leads, prospects and existing clients, OnePageCRM helps businesses centralize customer information, streamline sales workflows, and drive growth.

You can find OnePageCRM on their website www.onepagecrm.com

OnePageCRM | Make Every Customer Count