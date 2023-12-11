Proposed Draft Rulemaking - Ch. 213, Rules For the Maine Salmonella enteritidis ("SE") Risk Reduction and Surveillance Program for Commercial Egg-Type Flocks Public Meeting

MAINE, December 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 18, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Rm 310, Deering Bldg, 90 Blossom Ln, Augusta

Meeting description/purpose:

CHAPTER NUMBER AND TITLE: Ch. 213, Rules For the Maine Salmonella enteritidis ("SE") Risk Reduction and Surveillance Program for Commercial Egg-Type Flocks

TYPE OF RULE: Major Substantive

PROPOSED RULE NUMBER: 2023-P255

BRIEF SUMMARY: The Maine Salmonella enteritidis (SE) Risk Reduction and Surveillance Program for commercial Egg-Type Flocks is intended to prevent SE-contaminated eggs from entering the commercial food supply. Its provisions are an enhancement of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Final Rule on the Prevention of Salmonella Enteritidis in Shell Eggs During Production, Storage, and Transportation. All commercial egg-producing facilities are required to participate in the program. Adherence to the program rules will be monitored by Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Staff.

PUBLIC HEARING: Dec 18, 2023, 1PM, Rm 310, Deering Bldg, 90 Blossom Ln, Augusta

COMMENT DEADLINE: December 28, 2023

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING/SMALL BUSINESS IMPACT STATEMENT: Dr. Stefanie Bolas, 28 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333-0028. Phone: 207-215-6727. Email: Stefanie.Bolas@maine.gov

FINANCIAL IMPACT ON MUNICIPALITIES OR COUNTIES (if any): None

STATUTORY AUTHORITY FOR THIS RULE: 7 MRS 1758

SUBSTANTIVE STATE OR FEDERAL LAW BEING IMPLEMENTED (if different): FDAs Egg Safety Rule, Prevention of Salmonella Enteritidis in Shell Eggs During Production, Storage, and Transportation, 21 CFR Parts 16 and 118, July 9, 2009

AGENCY WEBSITE: https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ahw/animal_health/

EMAIL FOR OVERALL AGENCY RULEMAKING LIAISON: Shannon.Ayotte@maine.gov

