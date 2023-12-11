Submit Release
PFAS Fund Plan Draft Rule Making Public Hearing - Public Comment

MAINE, December 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 18, 2023

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta and Zoom

A public hearing is scheduled for December 18, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta and via Zoom (preregistration required). Speakers are asked to organize their comments by rule (e.g., Chp. 400, Chp. 401, etc.) and to limit comments on each rule to 3 minutes.

The deadline for written comments is January 19, 2024. Comments may be submitted to Beth Valentine, PFAS Fund Director, at beth.valentine@maine.gov.

Rulemaking Fact Sheet (PDF)

Chapter Rulemaking Drafts (PDF)

Name: Beth Valentine

