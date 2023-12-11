PFAS Fund Plan Draft Rule Making Public Hearing - Public Comment
MAINE, December 18 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: December 18, 2023
Start Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta and Zoom
Meeting description/purpose:
A public hearing is scheduled for December 18, 2023, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in Room 101 of the Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta and via Zoom (preregistration required). Speakers are asked to organize their comments by rule (e.g., Chp. 400, Chp. 401, etc.) and to limit comments on each rule to 3 minutes.
The deadline for written comments is January 19, 2024. Comments may be submitted to Beth Valentine, PFAS Fund Director, at beth.valentine@maine.gov.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
Chapter Rulemaking Drafts (PDF)
For further information, contact:
Name: Beth Valentine
Phone: