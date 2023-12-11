The Execution Club Launches First Book

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Execution Club founder, Jay Malloy Launches First Book

12/11/2023 — Jay Malloy, Founder of The Execution Club has launched his first book, offering readers an essential guide for mastering the art and science of follow up. Drawing from personal experience, interviews with the most successful people in the world, backed up with decades of research and real world application, this book distills timeless productivity knowledge and best practices into a 4-step framework for success and peak performance that anyone can use to get the most out of their sales process.

“We’ve seen too many people fail to get started or give up on their goals too quickly due to overwhelm and lack of support,” said Jay Malloy, creator and author of The 7-Figure FollowUp Method. “This book is designed to give readers the knowledge, support, encouragement and the guidance they need for ultimate success.”

Jay's book builds on The Execution Club's simple yet potent strategies to prioritize marketing and sales activities, self-assessments, personalized communication, and more. It also provides a framework for focusing on key outcomes, developing habits, building teams, and even leveraging diversity and equity in the workplace.

“We want to help people maximize the potential of their business,” said Malloy. “This book is the first of many that aim to help our readers make the most of their time and resources, build their ideal lifestyle, and achieve success.”

By offering tested and actionable strategies that anyone can use, The Execution Club founder, Jay Malloy's first book takes readers on a journey to optimize their productivity and stay focused on their goals. Visit https://executionclub.co/new-book/ to learn more.

###

About The Execution Club

The Execution Club is a productivity-based online platform founded by Jay Malloy, who managed government and community affairs for transportation and real estate developments in the northeast, and now is an investor, landlord, private lender, certified business coach, speaker and marketing specialist. The new book serves as an essential guide and resource for people who want to get the most out of their efforts. For more information, please visit https://executionclub.co/.