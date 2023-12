Lang Lang Enchants Ithra’s Theater with Disney’s Spectacular

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, December 11, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned pianist Lang Lang performed an exclusive Disney-themed musical at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Saudi Arabia, part of a series of 10 global shows worldwide and notably the only one in the Middle East. Over 2,000 people experienced Lang Lang’s show – some at Ithra Theater, others in Ithra’s Lush Gardens, where they gathered to watch the live-streamed performance.Lang Lang captivated the audience by bringing to life the enchanting worlds of Disney's beloved animated films such as "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Encanto." His performance offered a captivating and immersive experience, making the magical stories come alive through visual and symphonic finesse.“It’s wonderful to be here in this amazing venue sharing such music and moments. I find it fascinating to see the wide-reaching impact of Disney’s music and films around the world,” Lang Lang told a captivated, appreciative audience.Lang Lang performed at the Ithra stage accompanied by the Beethoven Academy Orchestra and conducted by Edwin Outwater. The concert featured a distinguished lineup of international artists, including Gina Alice from Germany, Spain's Pablo Garcia-Lopez, Plinio Fernandes from Brazil, Guo Gan representing the People’s Republic of China, and Saudi Arabia's own Loulwa Al-Sharif, affirming Ithra’s role in showcasing top-tier worldwide talent.Since opening its doors in 2018, Ithra Theater has established itself as Saudi Arabia’s premiere theater program and venue for cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary productions. Geared to local, regional, and international audiences, the Theater is a platform for works that push creative boundaries across multiple disciplines of the performing arts.