Lang Lang Enchants Ithra’s Theater with Disney’s Spectacular
EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned pianist Lang Lang performed an exclusive Disney-themed musical at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Saudi Arabia, part of a series of 10 global shows worldwide and notably the only one in the Middle East. Over 2,000 people experienced Lang Lang’s show – some at Ithra Theater, others in Ithra’s Lush Gardens, where they gathered to watch the live-streamed performance.
Lang Lang captivated the audience by bringing to life the enchanting worlds of Disney's beloved animated films such as "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Encanto." His performance offered a captivating and immersive experience, making the magical stories come alive through visual and symphonic finesse.
“It’s wonderful to be here in this amazing venue sharing such music and moments. I find it fascinating to see the wide-reaching impact of Disney’s music and films around the world,” Lang Lang told a captivated, appreciative audience.
Lang Lang performed at the Ithra stage accompanied by the Beethoven Academy Orchestra and conducted by Edwin Outwater. The concert featured a distinguished lineup of international artists, including Gina Alice from Germany, Spain's Pablo Garcia-Lopez, Plinio Fernandes from Brazil, Guo Gan representing the People’s Republic of China, and Saudi Arabia's own Loulwa Al-Sharif, affirming Ithra’s role in showcasing top-tier worldwide talent.
Since opening its doors in 2018, Ithra Theater has established itself as Saudi Arabia’s premiere theater program and venue for cross-cultural and multi-disciplinary productions. Geared to local, regional, and international audiences, the Theater is a platform for works that push creative boundaries across multiple disciplines of the performing arts.
