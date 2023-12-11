EU sanctions training seminars conducted in Yerevan

On 7-8 December 2023, the European Union (EU) organised training seminars in Armenia on EU sanctions, with organisational support from the International Science and Technology Center (ISTC) and the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS).

The primary aim of the seminars was to further raise awareness of EU sanctions and their application, and to prevent possible circumvention of these measures.

The meeting on the first day gathered government officials. The seminar on the second day was targeted at Armenian private operators interested in improving their awareness of EU sanctions.

The training seminars were conducted by a team of EU representatives and sanctions experts, and consisted of presentations and interactive question and answer sessions.

The EU representatives also expressed appreciation of the Armenian government’s steps to address issues arising from EU sanctions implementation.

