Filipino-inspired toy Cubo Montessori Box recognized as Top 100 Product Nominee 2024

Cubo Montessori Box now Top 100 Green Product Award 2024 Nominee

Over 1500 participants from 54 countries applied for the 11th edition of the Green Product Award and Cubo Montessori Box recognized as 2024 Nominee.

“Cubo Montessori Box” is a good example of the level of creativity and passion with which our nominees are contributing to a more sustainable future." Nils Bader, Director Green Product Awards.” — Nils Bader

TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being reviewed under the aspects of design, innovation & sustainability, the best submissions were nominated. Cubo Montessori Box is one of the nominees in the Kids category!

Cubo Montessori Box is a modular play box that grows with the child's learning needs from birth to preschool years. It is an educational toy made of beech wood, that has a high growth rate compared to harvest rate making it a sustainable alternative. There are a total of 24 play configurations curated to 8 learning kits, that serve as a roadmap to meet developmental milestones from 0-5 years. It comes with a single play box with swappable parts purchased through our kits. Kids only need to replace the lids and parts to jump from one play pattern to another such as pounding balls to pegs.

The online public vote, in which we are also represented, will take place until January 14:

https://gp-award.com/en/produkte/cubo-montessori-box

We would appreciate your support in the form of a vote so that we have a reason to celebrate at the awards ceremony in April 2024.

About Cubo Toys Private Limited

Cubo Toys' mission is to help conscious parents' move away from single-use (plastic) toys through modular and multifunctional toys that grow with the child's learning needs. We're tackling the overconsumption of children's toys in the first five years of life, which is unavoidable due to the fast and rapid development of kids at this age and stage. Parents find that their kids' toys, clothes, and books have overtaken their living and storage space as they need to replenish items every 2-3 months to fit their kids' growing size and appetite for learning. We aim for toys that help kids to PLAY FOR GOOD - good for the planet, children, and homes.

About the Green Product Award

Since 2013, the international Green Product Award has been honoring products and services that stand out in terms of design, innovation and sustainability. In cooperation with the IKEA Stiftung, the Green Concept Award evaluates concepts by young designers and supports their further development.