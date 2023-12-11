IADA Was Active in 2023, Looking Forward to 2024
During 2023 IADA exercised great leadership in promoting ethical and transparent preowned aircraft sales, developing future leaders, and widening the association’s profile in our industry.”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the International Aircraft Dealers Association’s fifth year as an international organization, its members experienced an expanding post-pandemic marketplace and recognition as a global force in aircraft sales transactions. IADA also launched its NextGen initiative in 2023 and expanded the audience for its signature marketing search portal.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
“During 2023 the IADA Board of Directors exercised great leadership in promoting ethical and transparent preowned aircraft sales, developing future leaders, and widening the association’s profile in our industry,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “In addition, we expanded our international presence in Europe, Africa, and throughout the world.”
Activity during 2023 set the stage for a busy 2024. IADA once again will be hosting a booth in Geneva at EBACE, the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition. IADA’s NextGen initiative will be launching innovative programs for young professionals. IADA U will conduct a new course leading to greater success in selling preowned aircraft. The association is also planning presences at CJI London, NBAA’s Leadership Conference, the NAFA annual conference, NBAA’s maintenance conference, IADA Foundation’s golf event, and NBAA-BACE.
IADA announcements by month in 2023 included:
January 2023
IADA Dealers End 2022 on a High,
Next Six Months to See Normalizing Markets
While annual business jet resale volume was slightly higher for members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) in 2022, aircraft dealers indicate that market conditions are normalizing. In the recently released 2022 Fourth Quarter IADA Market Report, IADA-Accredited dealers and Certified brokers reported 1,399 used aircraft sales transactions closed in 2022, compared to 1,370 in 2021, a two percent increase, and the highest total for IADA members in recent memory.
IADA Names Levaero Aviation VP
As International Committee Chair
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has a new leader at the helm of its International Committee. Stan Kuliavas, Vice President Sales and Business Development for Levaero Aviation Group, headquartered in Toronto, has agreed to lead the important International Committee of IADA.
February 2023
IADA Comments on Impact of
Higher New Airplane Deliveries
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is pleased to congratulate GAMA (General Aviation Manufacturers Association) member companies on their rising airplane billings and shipments in 2022. The aircraft resale association’s comments followed the release of the annual new aircraft shipment report at GAMA’s 2023 State of the Industry Press Conference here in Washington, D.C.
IADA Scholarships Propel
BizJet Leaders of Tomorrow
The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), has awarded 10 scholarships to aspiring business aviation students and young professionals. Four university students received scholarships for their college studies and six young professionals already employed in the business aviation resale industry by IADA members were awarded scholarships for education, learning and leadership opportunities.
March 2023
Mesinger Jet Sales Team Joins IADA
Mesinger Jet Sales, led by well-known private aircraft broker and company founder and CEO Jay Mesinger, has joined the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Located in Boulder, Colo., and operating internationally, Mesinger has been in business nearly 50 years.
April 2023
IADA Welcomes Six New Companies
As Products and Services Members
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added six more companies to its verified Products and Services membership roster. Harper Meyer LLP; Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A.; Rolland Vincent Associates; Sunset Aviation Insurance; Four Corners Aviation and ACASS have joined IADA.
Absolute Aviation Becomes First
Africa-Based Dealer to Join IADA
African Aircraft dealer Absolute Aviation, founded in 2001 by CEO Neil Howard, has joined the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) as an accredited resale dealer. It is the first Africa-based aircraft dealer to become an IADA-Accredited dealer.
May 2023
IADA: Preowned BizJet Market Is Rebalancing,
Expecting Tighter Conditions in 2023
Expectations in the preowned business aircraft marketplace for the next six months have increased, compared to the outlook in the fourth quarter of the past year. That’s according to the First Quarter 2023 Market Report’s global perception survey of members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).
IADA at European Show for the First Time
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will be exhibiting for the first time at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland from May 23 to 25, 2023. In total, 41 key dealers and IADA Products and Services members will be participating at EBACE, either with their own exhibits or co-exhibiting with IADA at the dealer association’s booth, #T112.
IADA's Big Presence at EBACE Draws Crowds
Exhibiting for the first time at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, IADA's booth was center of the action for the 55 member companies of the International Aircraft Dealers Association who made the exhibit a focal point to support business aircraft sales.
John Foster Receives Lifetime
Achievement Award from IADA
OGARAJETS co-founder and a leader of the business aircraft resale industry, John Foster III, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). The award was in recognition of Foster’s 50 years in aviation sales while serving as a model of professional standards for the entire industry.
June 2023
IADA Opens BizAv Scholarship Applications
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is now taking student applications for business aviation scholarships through Sept. 1, 2023. Grants funded by the IADA Foundation range from $1,000 to $5,000.
July 2023
IADA Dealers Predict Uptick
Over the Next Six Months
International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) members reported an uptick in private aircraft resale expectations for the next six months, as noted in the organization’s second quarter 2023 market report. There was an upswing in projections for the next six months compared to the preceding quarter and second quarter of 2022.
August 2023
Sept. 1 Deadline Set for Business
Aviation Scholarships from IADA
The Sept. 1 deadline is approaching for business aviation students to apply for scholarships from the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). The IADA Foundation supports philanthropic programs that enhance the industry by providing scholarships for college students studying for careers in business aviation.
IADA Welcomes New Member Companies
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has added a new IADA-accredited dealer and another seven verified products and services members to its roster. The newest dealer is Essex Aviation Group, based in Portsmouth, N.H. with offices in Bedford, Mass. and West Palm Beach, Fla. The seven new products and services companies include AVION LAW, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Cogent Bank, Gogo Business Aviation, Solairus Aviation, Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems LLC, and Wintrust Commercial Finance.
Pan-European Dealer Atlas Air Service
Extends IADA Presence on Continent
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) congratulates Atlas Air Service AG on its accreditation and membership in the dealer organization. Atlas Air Service has been a renowned presence in European aviation for over 50 years.
September 2023
IADA Commemorates Its Fifth Year as
An International Force in BizJet Resales
In the five years since the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) rebranded itself as a global player in bizjet resales, it has delivered on ambitious plans first spelled out in September of 2018. The future agenda included a new website, a highly sophisticated international search portal for aircraft offered by IADA dealers, processes to standardize and streamline aircraft transactions - including third-party accreditation of aircraft dealers in the U.S. and abroad - and a forceful presence at business aviation events. All have come to fruition.
IADA Companies Poised to Make
Presence Felt at NBAA-BACE
Members of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) will once again be a force at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), to be held Oct. 17-19. Hundreds of representatives from IADA companies are expected to attend the event and IADA’s annual fall meeting, to be held in Las Vegas the day before the convention begins.
October 2023
IADA Scholarships and Grants
Awarded to Future BizAv Leaders
The IADA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), has awarded numerous scholarships to boost the industry’s next generation of business aviation leaders. Six university students have each received $5,000 scholarships for their college studies and eight young professionals, already employed in the business aviation resale industry by IADA members, were awarded grants for various education, learning and leadership opportunities.
IADA, AIN Media Group Partner
To Expand AircraftExchange.com
AIN Media Group is partnering with the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) to bring IADA’s popular AircraftExchange.com business aircraft search portal to AIN’s global audience.
IADA Expects a Larger Post-Pandemic Market
The Third Quarter 2023 Market Report released by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) predicts a significantly larger market going forward. The report includes hard sales data in addition to the perspectives of IADA’s global members, who know the industry well.
NBAA Thought Leadership Webinar:
Ears to the Ground at 2023 NBAA-BACE
What were the loudest rumblings from the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE)? A most distinguished group of panelists will address the rumblings, as well as shape the solutions for the industry. The Thought Leadership Webinar is moderated by NBAA Leadership Council member, Jay Mesinger, Mesinger Jet Sales, and a featured presenter is IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling.
November 2023
IADA Names Phil Winters as Chair,
John Odegard as Vice Chair
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has named Phil Winters as Chair of the organization. John Odegard will become Vice Chair. Both will serve in their new leadership positions for a year. Winters replaces Zipporah Marmor, who becomes IADA Chair Emeritus.
IADA Launches NextGen Initiative
To Inspire Young Professionals
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has appointed a committee of young aviation professionals to lead the aircraft resale organization’s focus on its future. NextGen is a new IADA initiative aimed at supporting and empowering young professionals in the business aviation industry.
IADA Certifies 41 Aircraft Brokers
In 2023, the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) certified 41 Aircraft Brokers who met all of the requirements and passed the IADA Certified Broker Exam. All IADA-Certified Aircraft Brokers work for IADA-Accredited Aircraft Dealers.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, averaging over 1,300 transactions and $11.8 billion in volume per year.
Ninety-seven percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 66 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 45 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 39 percent work in the Middle East and 41 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
