Mehdi Monir aka Meditate has fans call in referencing to his love for the globally known Adele on BBC Music Introducing
MelitaDennett introduces rising artist Mehdi Monir with his new Single Yell debut appearance on BBC Music Introducing praised for its character and originalityBRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marked the first radio appearance of Mehdi Monir’s Single ‘Yell’ originally released on all major digital platforms on 7th July 2023 through ‘Meditate Records’ Meditate’s independent multi genre record label.
‘Melita Dennett’ Radio presenter and producer at BBC Music Introducing Sussex & Surrey reached out to English Rapper songwriter Mehdi Monir, professionally known as Meditate, after finding his new Single titled ‘Yell’ and informed Meditate of the good news of picking it to be played on 23rd November 2023 marking Mehdi’s debut at BBC Music Introducing.
The debut of ‘Yell’ had many fans of Mehdi Monir call in at BBC Music Introducing praising the artist for his talent as well as one fan mentioning the globally known singer Adele referencing to Meditate’s very evident love for the Tottington born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.
Born on 16th May 1994, Mehdi Monir's musical odyssey began as a therapeutic escape during a challenging phase at the age of 15. Progressing from humble origins, he discovered his unique talent through friendly competition, leading to his single ‘Yell’ being released on 7th July 2023.
Venturing into entrepreneurship, Mehdi launched Meditate Records in 2018, amplifying his artistic reach with the VEVO release of the music video 'Away' and subsequent projects like 'Dunya' and the 2022 EP 'B-Major.' The latter features collaborations with Mic Righteous and introduces the gifted singer Katie Wize.
Beyond music, Meditate has diversified his portfolio with a modelling career, collaborating with Fresh Agents since November 2017. His commitment to boxing is evident in the creation of 'Box Brighton', a YouTube channel showcasing aspiring athletes and talents.
Expressing his passion for impacting lives, Meditate shares, "This project means the most to me," referring to 'B-Major,' where he collaborates with a artist who share his Persian background.
For further information, visit http://www.meditateofficial.co.uk/. For inquiries, contact info@meditateofficial.co.uk.
Listen to "Yell" on https://ditto.fm/yell-mehdi-monir and explore previous releases https://ditto.fm/b-major.
About
Mehdi Monir, known professionally as Meditate, is a dynamic force in the Rap scene. Founder of Meditate Records, his music reflects personal truths and resonates with audiences. Meditate's artistic journey extends into modelling, boxing, and creating platforms for aspiring talents.
Contact
Email: meditaterecords@gmail.com
