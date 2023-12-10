House Resolution 269 Printer's Number 2394

PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - A Concurrent Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to establish a bipartisan task force to study any consolidated or unconsolidated State statutes in the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, Judicial Code, Sentencing Code or elsewhere under which a term of imprisonment and other collateral consequences may be imposed in order to identify redundant, overlapping and inconsistent offenses, improper grading and gaps in criminal liability, out-of-date, antiquated, offensive or unenforceable language and to make recommendations to the General Assembly.