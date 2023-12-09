On December 9, President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state reviewed relations between the two countries and prospects for future cooperation.

The presidents touched upon the areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, especially the opportunities for collaboration in economic development, renewable energy and other crucial spheres for the sustainable growth of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

During the phone conversation, the sides touched on the World Climate Action Summit organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 in Dubai.

The head of state congratulated the President of the United Arab Emirates on the successful hosting of the Summit. The Azerbaijani leader recalled his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to Dubai to participate in this event, and thanked for the hospitality shown to him. The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope that the outcomes of the Summit would make practical and significant contributions to the fight against global climate change, as well as serve sustainable development in the world.