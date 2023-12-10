PM host Team Solomon.

Prime Minister and Minister of the 17th Pacific Games Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP and Madam Emmy Sogavare hosted a thank you dinner to honour Team Solomon.

The Government also rewarded athletes who won medals under the Pacific Games Council rules of competition in the 2023 Pacific Games.

“Thank you, Team Solomon, for making us proud as a country,” Prime Minister Sogavare commenced.

Solomon Islands just hosted a very successful Pacific Games, the largest event held in our country and the best-ever performance by Team Solomon to any Pacific games we have ever participated in, the Prime Minister stated.

Bagging 12 gold, 37 silver, and 31 bronze medals, and our best-ever overall tally of 80 medals and the best-ever overall team ranking of 7th place, Solomon Islands is proud of Team Solomon’s performance in the 17th Pacific Games.

Prime Minister Sogavare adds, despite not achieving our goal of forty gold medals, our total medal haul of 80 has already exceeded our 2019 Pacific Games record.

PM Sogavare also announced a Cabinet decision to recognise the performances of our athletes participating in regional and international sporting competitions.

“Under this Policy, athletes winning, gold will receive $10,000 per medal, silver will receive $7,500 per medal, bronze will receive $5,000 per medal.”

He explained, for this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs will provide awards only to each athlete that had won medals in the 2023 Pacific Games.

“Only athletes that had won medals under the Pacific Games Council rules of competition are eligible for the awards. Athletes who competed for Olympic qualifying or Oceania qualifying and are not included in the awards because these are not PGC events. Also, athletes who had no other athlete competing in their event also are not included in this year’s awards.”

Additional to the above awards, PM Sogavare introduced the ‘Prime Minister’s and Minister of the 2023 Pacific Games’ Award’ for the Best Female Athlete for the 2023 Pacific Games. The recipient of this year’s award is the country’s weightlifting triple gold medallist, Jenly Wini.

His Excellency Sir David Vunagi, Governor General of Solomon Islands and Lady Vunagi, Speaker of National Parliament, Mr John Patteson Oti and Madam Oti, His Lordship the Chief Justice, Sir Albert Palmer and Lady Palmer and Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Maelanga were among guests at last night’s reception.

Athlete receiving his award from GG Sir. Vunagi

An athlete receiving his award from PM Sogavare.