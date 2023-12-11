Akiotronic Debuts "Wanderlust" – A New Reflective Journey into the World of Electronic Music

Dive into 'Wanderlust', Akiotronic's latest album, where IDM meets experimental electronica in a captivating musical journey.

TELTOW, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akiotronic, the project of Berlin-based electronic music producer Michael Akio Repke, is excited to announce the release of his new album "Wanderlust".

The album represents an explorative journey into electronic music, blending elements from electronica, trip-hop, lounge, and IDM. "Wanderlust" explores a spectrum of emotions, from introspective tranquility to dynamic rhythms. This album reflects the ongoing musical exploration of Akiotronic, as he continues to delve into different electronic styles, creating a sound that is both deeply personal and resonant.

Akiotronic's production process varies from subtle, layered textures to tracks with a pronounced glitch influence. His innovative approach to sound design and self-sampling creates an engaging and diverse auditory experience.

"Wanderlust" is available on all major streaming platforms (Spotify, Soundcloud, Bandcamp and more), accessible to an audience worldwide who appreciates the depth and uniqueness of electronic music.

Akiotronic invites listeners to join him on his musical journey, exploring the varied facets of human emotion through his distinctive soundscapes.

Akiotronic - Wanderlust - Full Album