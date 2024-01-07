Submit Release
Golden Rule BBQ Combines the Taste of Tradition and Innovation

Introducing a signature BBQ sauce lineup from the oldest BBQ joint in the USA

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbecuing is broadly popular in the United States, and it owes its origins to the fusion of many cultural traditions. When it comes to a scrumptious barbecue meal, many avid barbecue fans go to Alabama to have a taste of tradition at Golden Rule BBQ as they have been loved by many since they opened their doors in Irondale in 1891.

"Opened in 1891, Irondale's Golden Rule BBQ and Grill is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Alabama. And according to the University of Chattanooga's, it is possibly the oldest barbecue joint in the United States," AAA Magazine shared. Without a doubt, Golden Rule BBQ has definitely created a name for themselves in the restaurant industry. There is a reason they have been around for 130 years and their barbecue sauce is just one of the many reasons why people patronize the restaurant.

Everyone can now have a taste of this famous signature barbecue sauce in the comfort of their own homes as Golden Rule BBQ introduces their famous sauce on Amazon. Their century-old recipes for the Original BBQ Sauce, BBQ Rib Glaze Sauce, and White BBQ sauce are all available for purchase individually or as a gift box.

Eat a good barbecue and experience a piece of a 130-year-old history. Visit https://goldenrulebbq.com/ to know more.

About Golden Rule BBQ

Golden Rule BBQ is one of the oldest barbecue joints in the United States of America that is still operational up to this day. It was founded in Irondale in 1891 by the Williams Family.

