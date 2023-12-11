How The Gong Show Provided Early Career Breaks for RuPaul, Pee-Wee Herman

"Gong This Book," now on sale from BearManor Media, is the latest title in Adam Nedeff's series of books about game show history.

Drag queen Tootie Finnell takes a flying leap during her performance of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" on "The Gong Show" while host Chuck Barris jumps along with her. In the 1970s, openly gay and openly transgender contestants were seen on multiple episodes