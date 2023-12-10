Spirit-T Reveals Date for His Official Single 'Dokontombi'

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirit-T, the rising star in the world of music, has been making waves with his unique blend of Afro-fusion, fused with Amapiano and motivational lyrics. His latest venture, a cover song titled "Proper", is set to release on the 15th of December, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

"Proper" is a cover of YMR’s “Beko”, but Spirit-T has put his spin on it, infusing it with his signature voice and empowering lyrics. The song is a celebration of self-confidence and self-love, and it is sure to be a hit among his fans.

Nformi Rinus Ngwang, known by his stage name Spirit-T, is a rising star in the Cameroonian music industry. Born on June 19, 1992, in the Dunga-Mantung Division, Cameroon, Spirit-T had a passion for music since he was a young boy. As he grew older, his love for music only intensified. He started experimenting with different genres, from hip-hop to reggae to Amapiano and Afrobeats.

Spirit-T caught the attention of FIFA and was chosen to be the lead singer for the "African Football League" which was launched by the organization. The league aimed to promote football in Africa and Spirit-T's voice was the perfect fit to bring the fans together. His melody, composed by Henoel Grech leads the official anthem of the league.

But Spirit-T has even more in store for his fans. His official single, "Dokontombi", is set to release on the 5th of January 2024. This Amapiano song is a fusion of uplifting beats and inspiring pianos, and it is set to be the anthem for anyone chasing their dreams and overcoming obstacles.

The artist also expressed his excitement for these upcoming releases and his partnership with YMR Music. "I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to share my music with the world and to work with such a reputable Company. 'Proper' and 'Dokontombi' are not just songs to me, they are a reflection of my journey and my message to anyone who listens."

Fans can expect nothing but greatness from Spirit-T and his collaboration with YMR Music. Mark your calendars for the 15th of December and the 5th of January 2024, as these releases are not to be missed. Keep an eye out for more updates on Spirit-T and his journey to the top of the music industry.

Pre-save Link: Spotify / Apple Music - Dokontombi