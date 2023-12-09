Submit Release
Arrest Made in Southeast Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch and First District announce a woman has been arrested for a fatal stabbing that occurred in Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., First District officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of 5th Street, Southeast. They located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Charmaine Smith of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 60-year-old Linda Archie of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife). Detectives are working with the United States Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges.

CCN: 23198170

###

