Safemode IT LLC Strengthens Cybersecurity Services Through Partnership with Vonahi Security

You're ultimate shield in IT protection

Safemode IT LLC Strengthens Cybersecurity Services Through Strategic Partnership with Vonahi Security, Enhancing Network Defense

KYLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safemode IT LLC, a leading provider of IT Security and IT Support services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Vonahi Security, a renowned industry leader in automated network penetration testing. This exciting collaboration represents a significant step forward in enhancing the security solutions offered to our valued clients.

Vonahi Security's cutting-edge automated network penetration testing platform, vPenTest, is a powerful and comprehensive tool that transcends the conventional approach to vulnerability assessment. Unlike traditional methods, vPenTest not only identifies vulnerabilities but also simulates potential cyberattacks, providing a real-world perspective on the security posture of your organization's network. This controlled and automated approach offers an invaluable opportunity to validate and fortify your security controls effectively.

Penetration testing has long been recognized as the gold standard for achieving security excellence. With this new partnership, Safemode IT LLC is poised to provide our clients with access to the industry's foremost penetration testing experts. The Vonahi Security team boasts over a decade of experience, backed by a wealth of certifications, ensuring that your organization benefits from the highest level of expertise available.

"We are excited to join forces with Vonahi Security to deliver enterprise-level security solutions to small and midsized businesses at an affordable rate," said Ron Kulik, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Safemode IT LLC. "This partnership underscores our commitment to offering cutting-edge cybersecurity services, providing our clients with peace of mind knowing that their networks are safeguarded by some of the most skilled professionals in the field."

With this collaboration, Safemode IT LLC will be by your side every step of the way, ensuring that your organization's network is fortified and as secure as possible. We understand that cybersecurity is an ongoing journey, and we are dedicated to helping you navigate it with confidence.

For more information about this partnership or to learn how Safemode IT LLC and Vonahi Security can bolster your organization's cybersecurity defenses, please contact:

Ron Kulik Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Safemode IT LLC

Email: ron.kulik@safemodeit.com

Phone: 512-757-1894

About Safemode IT LLC:

Safemode IT LLC is a leading provider of IT Security and IT Support services. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on innovation, we empower organizations to secure their networks and IT infrastructure while providing exceptional support. Learn more about us at www.safemodeit.com.

About Vonahi Security:

Vonahi Security is a trusted industry leader in automated network penetration testing. Their cutting-edge platform, vPenTest, provides organizations with the means to assess and enhance their cybersecurity defenses effectively. Learn more about Vonahi Security at www.vonahi.io.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Ron Kulik, CTO Safemode IT LLC

Email: Ron.Kulik@safemodeIT.com

Phone: 512-761-7652

Safemode IT LLC

Address: 5401 FM 1626 Ste170 #440

Kyle, TX 78640