An Insightful Presentation on Climate Change Causes Scheduled by Creative Society at Voice for Action COP28 on Dec. 11

Climate Change: Real Causes! December 11, 2023 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm via COP28 Voice of Action

Creative Society is proud to announce its upcoming presentation at Voice for Action COP28 Hub: "Climate Change: Real Causes!" - 12,000-year climate cycle

You deserve to know the truth on how to take care of yourselves, save your lives and the lives of your family. You can be part of the solution, not part of the problem.” — Creative Society

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 11, 2023, Creative Society will present presentation at Voice for Action COP28 entitled, "Climate Change: Real Causes!"Date: December 11, 2023Time: 4:00pm - 5:00pmVenue: Voice for Action COP28 Hub, In-Person and Live on TikTokGlobal project, Creative Society, which unites volunteers from over 180 countries, is proud to announce its upcoming presentation at Voice for Action COP28 Hub. It is titled "Climate Change: Real Causes!". It is set for December 11, from 4:00pm to 5:00pm and will be accessible for in-person attendance and live streaming on various TikTok accounts.Creative Society confronts climate change's critical challenges by initiating a dialogue on its real causes. This pivotal presentation is the culmination of 27 years of independent research. It offers a deep dive into a multidisciplinary study of climate catastrophes, including insights from other planets and understanding the 12,000-year cycle of climate catastrophes.The most significant international problem of the 21st century is global climate change, which is reflected in the rapid growth of cataclysm dynamics in recent decades.The anthropogenic factor has an impact on the ecological state of the planet. A lack of understanding of all factors and scales of influence of various cosmic and geological processes on global climate change can lead to an underestimation of impending climate change. Global climate change on Earth is mainly a derivative of astronomical processes and cyclicity. The geological history of our planet shows that Earth has repeatedly experienced similar phases of global climate change and geodynamics.There are numerous social crises facing humanity today. In the midst of geopolitical conflicts and economic hardships, climate catastrophes are rapidly escalating on Earth. This event aims to raise awareness about the real causes of climate change and to demonstrate solutions to this issue. There is still time to prevent a global catastrophe, and our survival depends on our immediate action. These challenges cannot be met by a single country.Creative Society invites everyone to join this critical conversation at COP28 or through the live broadcast on TikTok.For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://voiceforaction.ae/event/climate-change-real-causes/ About the Creative Society:CREATIVE SOCIETY is an international project uniting people from over 180 countries on a voluntary basis. Its goal is to transition to a new creative format of society worldwide, where human life is of the highest value, offering solutions to global crises, ensuring a peaceful future, and advancing humanity's evolutionary development.For more information, please visit https://creativesociety.com/scientific-community To watch an online public forum in 100 languages, please visit: https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-the-responsibility

This Happens Every 12,000 Years