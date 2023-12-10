Baltimore Musical Seeks To Turn The Tide of Addiction & Overdose-Related Deaths
Theatrical Dramedy Takes a Riveting Look at The Opioid Epidemic; Cast Includes Former Drug Dealer Turned National Recording Artist
This moving piece exemplifies the power of Theatre to bring about societal change through the Performing Arts.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltimore has the highest number of drug overdose deaths in the country, according to a nationwide tracker of drug overdose deaths released earlier this year by The San Francisco Chronicle followed by Davidson Country, Tennessee. But one theatrical production directed by Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch and penned by Baltimore journalist and playwright Ursula V. Battle seeks to turn the tide on these disparaging statistics.
The stage play musical Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance returns for special performances to help “give” the gift of education, encouragement, and enlightenment this holiday season. The highly-acclaimed production will be performed Saturday, December 16, 2023, (3 p.m.) and Sunday December 17, 2023 (4 p.m.) at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Mercy Court located at 529 Walker Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212.
The production, which debuted in 2017, features National Recording Artist Randy “Fruity” Roberts of The Choir Boyz, a real-life former drug dealer who turned his life around, along with a cadre of other talented performers.
The play’s storyline centers around the journey six men and women - who are three months in recovery, take after arriving at the imaginary United in Victory Tabernacle on the Hill Freewill Catholic Baptist and Episcopal Church of God in Christ’s newly opened “Serenity House.”
The National Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently reported drug overdose deaths have risen fivefold over the past 2 decades and that in 2021, 106,699 drug overdose deaths occurred, in the United States. The CDC further notes adults aged 65 and over had the largest percentage increase in rates from 2020 through 2021.
Dr. Branch’s interest in Medicine dates to his childhood, seeing a former neighbor struggle with addiction, who ultimately succumbs to an overdose. Playwright Battle has covered addiction extensively over the years as a journalist and wrote the piece at the behest of Dr. Branch who was troubled by the number of overdoses in Baltimore County, MD. The production speaks to addiction across multiple platforms, including eating disorders and prescription drug abuse. “Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance” also touches on domestic violence, incest, and child sex trafficking.
Through ministry, music, an unforgettable story, and dance, the production takes a heart-wrenching, yet heart-warming look at the devastating impact that addiction has on society – particularly on families that in some cases, spans generations. The production is also the impetus for Playwright Battle’s novel of the same name. For more info. visit www.battlestageplays.com
Media can arrange interviews with Playwright Battle, Director Branch, or cast members by calling (443) 531-4787 or sending an email to battlestageplays@gmail.com
Serenity House: From Addiction to Deliverance Trailer