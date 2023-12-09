St. Albans Barracks // Threats Received at Franklin County Sheriffs Department // Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2007163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/07/23 - 12/08/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Franklin County Sheriff's Department, 387 Lake Rd, St. Albans
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Unknown / Under Investigation
VICTIM: Employees of FCSD
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/09/2023, Vermont State Police began an investigation into threats received over the phone by employees of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Preliminary investigation is that an unknown female called more than a dozen times between 12/07 and 12/08/2023 and made threats of violence to employees of the Sheriff's Department. This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP- St. Albans.