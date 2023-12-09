Submit Release
To his Excellency Mr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

AZERBAIJAN, December 9 - 09 December 2023, 16:00

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you and through you, all your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Kenya – the Independence Day.

The opening of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya this year is a clear manifestation of the transition of our bilateral relations to a new level. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Kenya relations on the path of friendship, and successfully continue our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and, wish your friendly people everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 9 December 2023

