Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanks FC Barcelona for their support to the victims of Hurricane "Otis"
López Obrador appreciates that FC Barcelona vs. Club América support Acapulco on December 21st at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.
"It's great that people and organizations are helping, cooperating, and showing solidarity with humanism. The support being given to Acapulco has been widely recognized from the beginning.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Wednesday, during his regular press conference, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized the significance of the donation that the organizers of the match between FC Barcelona and Club América will make at the Cotton Bowl.
— Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
President of Mexico reminded the media that a part of the ticket sales from this match will be donated to the victims of Hurricane "Otis" in the beloved port of Acapulco, and invited everyone to join this cause.
"It's great that people and organizations are helping, cooperating, and showing solidarity with humanism. The support being given to Acapulco has been widely recognized from the beginning. Many people have provided their support, some anonymously and personally, but there have been many donations," stated Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The match is organized by Soccer Media Solutions, a leading sports marketing company, and event organizer for top-level sporting events.
Jose Eshkenazi Smeke, CEO of Soccer Media Solutions, commented: "As always, when it comes to support, we expect a great response from Mexican fans. In addition, to encourage high participation, tickets can be purchased starting from USD $79 on the Fair Park Tix and Ticketón platforms."
Furthermore, in support of the fans, a family pack was announced this weekend: 4 tickets for the price of 3. One of the conference attendees mentioned, "Not only will you have an unforgettable experience watching your favorite players and two world-class teams, but you also have the opportunity to support our compatriots by buying a ticket."
Both teams will have all their available players for this match on December 21st, so the spectacle is guaranteed. Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, João Félix, and Pedri will be among the stars of this team.
Who is Jose Eshkenazi Smeke?
He is the CEO of Soccer Media Solutions. He is an expert in sports marketing. He is the organizer of the World Football Summit 2024 to be held in Mexico.
Who is Soccer Media Solutions?
Soccer Media Solutions (www.soccer-ms.com) is a Mexican company with over 15 years of experience connecting brands with major sports and entertainment properties. They have exclusive advertising rights in stadiums with a presence in television broadcasts: electronic billboards, fixed billboards, and mats at the matches of the Mexican National Team, Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League, CONCACAF Champions League, and major Liga MX teams. Soccer Media exclusively markets virtual insertions in the main sports and entertainment content on TvAzteca: Liga MX, Gold Cup, Box Azteca, Olympics, Super Bowl, The Voice, Masterchef, Exatlón, Survivor, The Academy, Venga la Alegría, Ventaneando, among others. They also have marketing rights for the most relevant sponsorship properties in the country, from the Mexican National Team and CONCACAF to the most important clubs in Liga MX. Soccer Media added the free Trebel music app to its portfolio in the entertainment vertical starting in 2022.
