FemGevity, leader in Feminine Longevity, wins Women's Healthy Aging Showcase

FemGevity wins at Women's Healthy Aging Summit. Audience-voted award highlights innovative contributions to feminine longevity and women's health

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FemGevity Health, a woman founded femtech startup, won the Summit Showcase at the Women's Healthy Aging Innovation Conference in Pasadena on Dec 6-7. This victory, awarded by the majority of audience votes, strongly reflects the community's endorsement of FemGevity's innovative approach to feminine longevity and women's healthcare.

Hosted by Kisaco Research, the summit is acclaimed for spotlighting pioneering developments in the domain of women's health and healthy aging. FemGevity's achievement at this event underscores its relentless commitment to and substantial contributions in this field.

FemGevity, at its core, is a trailblazer in women's health, focusing on groundbreaking menopause solutions and longevity medicine. The company's mission is to enhance women's healthcare by facilitating access to menopause and longevity medical solutions at consumer and workforce levels.

"Our vision is to empower women to achieve peak health through personalized, comprehensive care plans. We understand the unique health needs of women, driven by biological, hormonal, and social factors," stated Michele Wispelwey, Co-Founder and COO FemGevity. "This award recognizes our efforts in advocating for healthier futures for women and propels us to continue our mission with even greater vigor."

FemGevity's innovative approach includes offering three tiers of ongoing monthly services, encompassing hormonal balancing, nutritional support, fitness and exercise coaching, mental and emotional well-being, and preventive care. Their board-certified medical providers specialize in crafting individualized treatment plans that cater to each patient's unique physical, mental, and social needs.

Understanding the impact of menopause on a woman's professional life, FemGevity offers menopause workplace solutions and point-of-care products. These are designed to address the challenges faced by working women, thereby promoting a supportive and productive work environment. These comprehensive products marry diagnostic backed solutions with compassionate care, significantly enhancing the quality of life for women during this critical phase.

"Our solutions are not just about improving individual well-being; we offer a tangible return on investment for employers. By reducing absenteeism and enhancing work efficiency, we establish a mutually beneficial scenario for employees and employers alike," added Michele.

FemGevity's recent accolade at the Women's Healthy Aging Innovation Summit is not just a milestone but a testament to their pioneering spirit in revolutionizing women's health. It marks a pivotal moment in their journey towards making significant strides in women's healthcare.

