Submit Release
News Search

There were 681 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,463 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on the water cannon against BFAR research vessels near Bajo de Masinloc

PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release
December 9, 2023

Statement of Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on the water cannon against BFAR research vessels near Bajo de Masinloc

"We strongly condemn China's use of water cannons against civilian research vessels near Bajo de Masinloc within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, undermining peace and stability in the region. As a flotilla of civilian Filipino vessels prepares to deliver Christmas gifts within the Philippine EEZ, we hope the international community will remain united against harassment and that the festive spirit of generosity and goodwill will not be overshadowed by the forces of intimidation. The Chinese Coast Guard should not spoil our Christmas with unwarranted aggression". -

You just read:

Statement of Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on the water cannon against BFAR research vessels near Bajo de Masinloc

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more