PHILIPPINES, December 9 - Press Release

December 9, 2023 LAPID: CHR, PALAKASIN Bilang paggunita sa Pandaigdigang Araw ng Karapatang Pantao(Dec. 10), nanawagan si Sen. Lito Lapid sa agarang pagpasa ng kaniyang panukalang batas na nagpapalakas sa Commission on Human Rights sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalawak ng kasarinlan nito bilang isang institusyon sa ating bansa. Ginagarantiyahan ng Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2487 ang full fiscal autonomy ng CHR "upang matiyak ang agaran at walang limitasyong pagtupad sa mga tungkulin nito." Ang mga pondo para sa Komisyon ay hindi dapat bawasan at dapat ay awtomatiko at regular na ilalabas. "Ang panukalang batas ay tumutukoy sa mga pangkalahatang kapangyarihan at tungkulin ng Komisyon, na may ganap na awtoridad na kumilos sa isang reklamo o sa ganang kaniyang sarili, sa lahat ng kaso ng mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao. Bilang karagdagan, binibigyan nito ang CHR ng kapangyarihang maglabas ng mga injunctive relief at legal measures," paliwanag ni Lapid. Ang CHR ay isang independent body na nilikha sa ilalim ng 1987 Constitution. Ito ay binuo noong Mayo 5, 1987 sa pamamagitan ng Executive Order No. 163, s. 1987, para sa proteksyon at pagtataguyod ng karapatang pantao ng lahat ng tao sa loob ng Pilipinas, gayundin ng mga Pilipinong naninirahan sa ibang bansa. Ito ay itinuturing na National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) ng bansa. Gayunpaman, sa 36 na taon ng pag-iral nito, ang CHR ay limitado mula sa paggamit ng buong potensyal nito ayon sa Paris Principles o ang "Principles Relating to the Status of National Human Rights Institutions,". "Kailangan ng bansa ang isang CHR na tunay na independyente at may ganap na awtonomiya. Ngayon, higit kailanman, kailangan natin ng isang mas aktibong CHR, na hindi humahangga lamang sa imbestigasyon o na hindi kumikilala ng mga kaso ng paglabag sa karapatang pantao maliban sa mga kinasasangkutan ng mga karapatang sibil at pulitikal. Kailangan natin ng CHR na magtatanggol at magtataguyod ng karapatang pantao ng lahat, lalo na ng mga mahihina, mahihirap, at marginalized na sektor ng lipunan," giit ni Lapid. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, isa sa mga tungkulin ng CHR ay magbigay ng proteksyon sa mga saksi at tagapag-tanggol ng karapatang pantao laban pagbabanta. Bubuo at magpapatupad ang CHR ng public information program hinggil sa karapatang pantao, at magtatag ng Human Rights Institute (HRI) para sa pagtataguyod at edukasyon ng mga karapatang pantao at mga kaugnay na larangan at magsisilbing isang institusyon ng pagsasanay para sa mga imbestigador, taga-usig, mga mahistrado, mga hukom, abogado, at iba pang manggagawa sa karapatang pantao. Inaatasan ang CHR na magbigay ng tulong legal para sa mga kapus-palad na biktima ng mga paglabag sa karapatang pantao. Sa ilalim ng panukala, maaaring magbigay ang komisyon ng immunity mula sa pag-uusig sa sinumang tao na ang testimonya o pagmamay-ari ng mga dokumento o iba pang ebidensya ay kinakailangan upang matukoy ang katotohanan sa anumang pagsisiyasat na isinagawa nito o sa ilalim ng awtoridad nito. Sa ilalim ng tungkulin nito sa pagsisiyasat, maaaring pilitin ng CHR ang pagdalo ng mga saksi at pagsumite ng mga ebidensya, upang ilagay ang saksi sa ilalim ng panunumpa, mag-isyu ng mga subpoena, at kumuha ng testimonya sa anumang imbestigasyon na isinagawa ng Komisyon o alinman sa mga tanggapan nito. Maaari rin nitong sitahin for contempt sa sinumang tao na susuway sa makatuwirang utos at gabay nito. "Ang iminumungkahing charter para sa CHR ay isang makabuluhang hakbang tungo sa pagpapalakas ng proteksyon sa mga karapatang pantao, na naaayon sa pandaigdigang commitment sa pagpapaunlad ng isang mundo kung saan itinataguyod ang dignidad at karapatan ng bawat indibidwal," sabi ni Lapid. LAPID WANTS TO FORTIFY CHR Sen. Lito Lapid, in commemoration of International Human Rights Day(December 10), wants to give more teeth to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) by expanding its structural, operational, and functional independence. Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2487 also guarantees the CHR's full fiscal autonomy "to ensure prompt, immediate, and unrestricted discharge of its functions." Under the bill, appropriations for the Commission shall not be reduced and shall be automatically and regularly released. "(The bill) defines the general powers and functions of the Commission, and grants it with full authority to act on all cases of human rights violations. In addition, it vests the CHR with the power to issue injunctive reliefs and legal measures," Lapid explained. The CHR is an independent body created under the 1987 Constitution. It was constituted on May 5, 1987 via Executive Order No. 163, s. 1987, for the protection and promotion of the human rights of all persons within the Philippines, as well as Filipinos residing abroad. It is regarded as the country's National Human Rights Institution (NHRI). However, in its 36 years of existence, the CHR is limited from reaching its full potential and in becoming fully compliant with the requirements of the Paris Principles or the "Principles Relating to the Status of National Human Rights Institutions," the senator said. "The country needs a CHR that is truly independent and with full fiscal autonomy. Today, more than ever, we need a more active CHR, one that is not strapped to the task of investigation or that cannot recognize cases of human rights violations other than those involving civil and political rights. We need a CHR that can address the challenge of protecting and promoting the human rights of all, especially the vulnerable, the disadvantaged, and the marginalized sectors of society," Lapid stressed Under the bill, one of the functions of the CHR is to provide safety to witnesses and human rights defenders under threat, and to implement and manage a witness protection service. The CHR shall also develop and implement a human rights information campaign program for the public, and establish a Human Rights Institute (HRI) for the promotion and education of human rights and related fields and shall serve as a training institute for investigators, prosecutors, justices, judges, lawyers, and other human rights workers. The CHR is mandated to render legal assistance to the underprivileged victims of human rights violations, prepare and make public annual report on the findings of its monitoring activities. Under the measure, the commission may grant immunity from prosecution to any person whose testimony or possession of documents or other evidence is necessary or convenient to determine the truth in any investigation conducted by it or under its authority. The CHR, under its investigative function, can compel the attendance of witnesses and the production of evidence, to place the witness under oath or affirmation, issue subpoenas, and take testimony in any investigation or inquiry conducted by the Commission or any of its offices. It can also cite for contempt of any person for violating the Commission's Rules of Procedures and lawful orders. "The proposed charter for the CHR is a significant step towards reinforcing the protection of human rights in the Philippines, aligning with the global commitment to fostering a world where the dignity and rights of every individual are upheld," Lapid said.